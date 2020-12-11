Musotica Launch Their Festive Lingerie and Holidays Costume Collection

Press Releases Musotica Wear Press Release Share Blog

It's time to enjoy a magical Christmas with Musotica's festive lingerie and Holidays costumes. Burbank, CA, December 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With singles and couples preparing for the Holiday season globally, much like Santa, Musotica are set to deliver their festive lingerie and Holidays costume collection worldwide this Christmas.Online fashion and lingerie retailer, Musotica , is proud to present their Holidays lingerie and costume collection to their AW21 catalogue.With COVID-10 causing digital parties to become the new norm, Musotica customers will be showcasing the fashion companies unique lingerie and costumes online across Zoom, Skype and social media.Musotica's founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Wallner, said: "We're delighted to add some cheer with this bright and fun collection, brimming with the festive colors we all know and love."The Christmas collection is inspired by this traditional palette of deep reds and emerald greens, with a dash of flirty pink thrown in for good measure."The latest Holidays collection includes a selection of teddies, babydolls, one pieces, cosplay costumes and mystery bags. Satin, floral lace, wet look vinyl and sheer materials feature heavily throughout the festive collection.Common embellishments include faux fur marabou lining, gold chain, harness, strappy, cutout, appliqué and bow detail.Sarah added: "We're delighted with all the flirty embellishments of this year's collection, which really allows our customers personalities and individual styles to shine. You'll see lots of vinyl teddies too, just perfect to spice up your festive season."For the first time ever, we've also introduced mystery bags at Musotica which is really exciting. These hand-picked mystery bags feature a selection of sultry accessories and/or lingerie items."These lingerie mystery bags are innovative for the fashion sector, having not been seen online before. Items within the new mystery bags at Musotica have been pictured on Singer Patrizia Yanguela. With over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, Patrizia is a beloved influencer in the lingerie and costume scene.For more tips and advice on festive and Holidays lingerie and costumes, read Musotica's latest blog post: It's time to enjoy a magical Christmas with Musotica's festive lingerie and Holidays costumes. Contact Information Musotica.com

Sarah Wallner

818-533-1297

Sarah Wallner

818-533-1297



http://www.musotica.com



