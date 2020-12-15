Local Triple-Threat Artist and Beauty Queen Releases Debut Single

Press Releases Juliette Valle Press Release Share Blog

Miss South Florida Fair Juliette Valle’s Christmas single released on December 14, with all proceeds to help fund organ donation programs.





While the full album won’t officially be released until late next year, the mid-December release of this single gives Valle’s audience a chance to experience her vocal talent just in time for Christmas 2020.



“I’m so excited and honored to have the opportunity to create my first album during my favorite season of the year,” said Valle. “It means the world to me to be able to share my voice while also raising money for a great cause.”



In keeping with the title of the album, Valle plans to embody the spirit of giving by donating 100% of the proceeds from this single to Donate Life America.



“By buying this album, you can help my initiative to pass on the gift of life,” Valle explained. “As the daughter of a nephrologist and a transplant nurse, I grew up understanding the vital importance of this heroic act.”



It’s not the first time Valle has championed for organ donation. It is also the focus of her social impact initiative as a competitor in the Miss Florida Scholarship Program, where she partners with a host of local and national organizations.



The Giving Season includes songs of many different styles and tones. It contains familiar Christmas classics that people know and love, operatic arias, and several other numbers that Valle describes as “unknown treasures.”



Valle’s been performing since the age of 10, when she played Mary Lennox in The Secret Garden. Since then, her singing, dancing, and acting talents have been on display at the Broward Stage Door Theatre, Slow Burn Theatre Company, and the Florida Grand Opera. She currently studies political science at the University of Miami.



Valle's single is available for download on iTunes and Spotify.



