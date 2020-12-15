Rose Medical Center Continues to Earn Straight “A's” for Patient Safety in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rose Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

Rose Medical Center is one of only 29 hospitals in the United States to be awarded an "A" every grading cycle since 2012.





“This year, our team has had to fight harder than ever to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our patients and colleagues,” explains Casey Guber, president and chief executive officer of Rose Medical Center. “I have witnessed our colleagues research, innovate and rise to the occasion over and over again. The way the team has not only upheld but often raised our remarkably high safety standards in the midst of a global pandemic makes the fall 2020 recognition even more special.”



“Consistently achieving an ‘A’ for patient safety, year after year, day after day, is an extraordinary accomplishment and we congratulate the clinicians, staff, volunteers, and leadership Rose Medical Center,” said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group. “We applaud Rose for protecting the lives and safety of patients and health care workers. Given the immense challenges confronting the American health care system as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic, we need all hospitals to demonstrate such relentless dedication to their patients.”



The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog’s grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.



To see more details on Rose Medical Center’s performance, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.



About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.



About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care.



We take great pride in hiring the best people to provide care for our patients and families. We are honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace for six years in a row, a true badge of honor as the award is voted on by Rose colleagues, as well as having been named a 100 Top Hospital® for 13 years running from IBM-Watson Health. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, our division has been named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for 70 years, and the Rose employees, physicians, volunteers and the Rose Advisory Board share a deep commitment to giving back to that community. Rose contributes more than $250,000 to community organizations annually as directed by our staff, leaders and board.



With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.



Media Contact:

Julie Hogan, AVP, Marketing & Program Development

Office: 303.320.2694; Mobile: 303.408.8039

