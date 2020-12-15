PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ola Means Alive

Ola Means Alive Releases Multiple Lines of Sporty, Elegant and Sustainable Sunglasses


Ola Means Alive released two new lines of sustainably manufactured sunglasses with 7 layers of protection from UVA and UVB. Ola Means Alive has also committed to donating a portion of every sale to ocean cleanup and conservation. To purchase Ola Means Alive sunglasses, or for more information about these amazing new products, go to OlaMeansAlive.com.

Annapolis, MD, December 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ola Means Alive™ announced that it has released multiple lines of sustainably sourced and manufactured sunglasses to meet the growing demand for high-quality ecofriendly products.

“We have tried and worn every brand of sunglasses imaginable, but we were never able to find a pair that felt the way we wanted them to feel...so we decided to create them. Ola Means Alive is the embodiment of that vision, and we passionately believe that discerning consumers should be able to get high-quality design at a reasonable price, while remaining ecofriendly. Our product is the proof,” said Seth Howard and Matt Frye, co-founders of the company.

Ola’s proprietary Luxx™ lenses are made with 7 layers of protection from UVA and UVB light. With polarized UV400 protection and thoughtful design, Ola Means Alive sunglasses are the lightest, most comfortable sunglasses you will ever wear. Additionally, Ola Means Alive has committed to donating a portion of every sale to ocean cleanup and conservation.

To purchase Ola Means Alive sunglasses, or for more information about these Ola Means Alive's WAVE·ONE and WAVE·TWO sunglasses, go to OlaMeansAlive.com.
Contact Information
Ola Means Alive
Matt Frye
443-962-0150
Contact
olameansalive.com

