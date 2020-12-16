TLC Associates Bringing Over 300 Jobs to Santo Domingo Contact Center Firm Known Best for Amazing Work Culture

TLC Associates is a high-touch, third party contact center service provider, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company supports many of the USA’s leading brands across many verticals and currently operates from two partner locations in the Dominican Republic. The newest site is conveniently located at Tiradentes Avenue Plaza near 27 de Febrero Avenue in the Capital city, Santo Domingo.





TLC Associates is a high-touch, third party contact center service provider, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company supports many of the USA’s leading brands across many verticals, and currently operates from two partner locations in the Dominican Republic. The newest site is conveniently located at Tiradentes Avenue Plaza near 27 de Febrero Avenue in the Capital city, Santo Domingo.



TLC’s founder, Tom Cardella commented, “The Dominican Republic is a nearshore market with tremendous talent for our industry. Our goal is to replicate the amazing work culture and environment from our other sites into this new location, and welcome team members into a new career, not just a new job with us.”



In addition to paid training, these jobs will come with a superior pay scale, great benefits and the excellent work environment that TLC Associates is best known for globally.



TLC Associates was founded by Mr. Cardella, an industry veteran and serial entrepreneur. The Company prides itself on a true people-first culture that resembles “family” across each of its sites. Mr. Cardella is personally involved in all aspects of the business, including the client services and company culture development. He was a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland award in 2020.



The first training class will begin on January 11 and the company is already interviewing to fill these positions. Interested applicants can apply for immediate consideration at



About TLC Associates

TLC Associates offers a unique combination of experience and expertise in their ability to manage inbound and outbound customer experiences across a variety of industries. As a 100% employee-owned company, the Company is committed to delivering premium contact center services based on operational excellence and best-of-breed technologies by a team with a true passion for the industry. TLC Associates delivers solutions using a hands-on leadership approach that nets open, honest business relationships with clients and employees. This power to connect with clients, their customers, and TLC Associates team members sets the firm apart from the competition. For more information, visit



Contact:

Alicia Laszewski

954-683-7189



Stephanie Christopher

809-454-2607



Mary Padilla

829-380-8930 Cedar Rapids, IA, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TLC Associates, an Iowa-based provider of high-quality customer contact solutions, announced today that its hiring immediately for its third location in the Dominican Republic. The Company is looking to hire 300 customer experience representatives and support staff in 2021. The company’s success over the past three years in the Dominican Republic prompted TLC to make a direct investment to support its need for expansion.TLC Associates is a high-touch, third party contact center service provider, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company supports many of the USA’s leading brands across many verticals, and currently operates from two partner locations in the Dominican Republic. The newest site is conveniently located at Tiradentes Avenue Plaza near 27 de Febrero Avenue in the Capital city, Santo Domingo.TLC’s founder, Tom Cardella commented, “The Dominican Republic is a nearshore market with tremendous talent for our industry. Our goal is to replicate the amazing work culture and environment from our other sites into this new location, and welcome team members into a new career, not just a new job with us.”In addition to paid training, these jobs will come with a superior pay scale, great benefits and the excellent work environment that TLC Associates is best known for globally.TLC Associates was founded by Mr. Cardella, an industry veteran and serial entrepreneur. The Company prides itself on a true people-first culture that resembles “family” across each of its sites. Mr. Cardella is personally involved in all aspects of the business, including the client services and company culture development. He was a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland award in 2020.The first training class will begin on January 11 and the company is already interviewing to fill these positions. Interested applicants can apply for immediate consideration at www.tlcassociates.com/careers About TLC AssociatesTLC Associates offers a unique combination of experience and expertise in their ability to manage inbound and outbound customer experiences across a variety of industries. As a 100% employee-owned company, the Company is committed to delivering premium contact center services based on operational excellence and best-of-breed technologies by a team with a true passion for the industry. TLC Associates delivers solutions using a hands-on leadership approach that nets open, honest business relationships with clients and employees. This power to connect with clients, their customers, and TLC Associates team members sets the firm apart from the competition. For more information, visit www.tlcassociates.com Contact:Alicia Laszewski954-683-7189Stephanie Christopher809-454-2607Mary Padilla829-380-8930