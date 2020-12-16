United Real Estate Merges with Atlanta’s Largest Residential Brokerage; Announces Deployment Completion of Agent & Broker Productivity Platform - Bullseye(TM)

Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release Share Blog

United Real Estate announced its merger with Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), the largest residential real estate brokerage in Greater Atlanta and the state of Georgia.





The timing of the merger corresponds to the completed deployment of United’s comprehensive Bullseye™ Agent & Brokerage Productivity Platform. This virtual platform utilizes proprietary SEO algorithms to identify, retain and convert business leads for its agents and brokerages across the country. Powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse, it generates over 3 million monthly visitors to United’s websites and 30,000 leads per year.



“Steve Wagner and Karen Burks, co-founders of VPR, are early pioneers of the full-service, high agent compensation model and have continuously enhanced their agent support systems. As a result, they have grown faster and more consistently than any other brokerage in the Southeastern U.S.,” said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. “While VPR’s size and market share were appealing, we were also attracted to the close alignment of our cultures and how VPR truly demonstrates their commitment to extraordinary agent and client outcomes,” added Duffy.



VPR attributes its consistently high growth rate to the delivery of high-quality client experiences accomplished through its enormous commitment to training and development of its growing sales force. The company provides unique professional coaching and mentoring programs in addition to providing over 500 in-person and virtual training programs each year.



“VPR’s alliance with United Real Estate turbocharges our 21-year mission of progressive growth,” stated Steve Wagner, Broker Owner/Co-Founder of VPR. “VPR just gained a strong national footprint and better capacity to deliver what is needed to propel us into our future,” he explained.



"Bringing our two organizations together accomplishes a major milestone in our company’s success. Joining a much larger organization with a strong national network provides tremendous growth opportunities for our agents and more services to our clients,” stated Karen Burks, Broker Owner/Co-Founder of VPR.



“The addition of VPR reflects our commitment to build United’s national footprint. To do so with this market-leading company and quality people like Steve, Karen and their team is especially rewarding,” stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate and Chief Operating Officer of United Real Estate Group. “VPR has created a culture of success by adapting quickly to the changing real estate landscape; an example of that is their successful approach to the emerging iBuyer business segment. Merging with United Real Estate simply accelerates the process of smart growth for both companies,” he added.



United Real Estate has a network of more than 100 offices, 10,500 agents and will close 48,000 transactions and $12 billion in real estate sales annually.



To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit



About United Real Estate

(URE) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. URE provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a 100%/fee-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, URE delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 24 states with more than 100 offices and over 10,500 agents.



About VPR

was founded in 1999 with a mission of providing excellence in agent education and growth. Through the leadership of Broker Owners/Co-Founders, Steve Wagner and Karen Burks, VPR has grown to become the largest, privately held brokerage in Greater Atlanta and the State of Georgia with 3,700 agents and 14 offices in Atlanta, Duluth, Grayson, Norcross, Buford, Gainesville, Demorest, Cumming, Peachtree City, Woodstock, Smyrna, Alpharetta, Watkinsville and Winder.



About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 16,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. 