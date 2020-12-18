United Capital Partners Secures $25MM Revolving Line of Credit Offering

United Capital Partners secures $25MM line of credit for high growth telecom entity.





Houston, TX, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United Capital Partners secures a $25MM revolving line of credit for a high growth customer in the Telecom Industry. The customer operates in North, Central, and South America with its main operating hub in Miami and majority business out of LATAM. The client required a revolving line of credit to support the high demand of their products and services. UCP was able to secure an offering that helps support current sales with the flexibility to scale as the customer continues to expand their volume and geographic locations.About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.