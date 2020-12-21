SOTA Imaging Launches Clio Prime Digital X-Ray Sensor

Press Releases SOTA Imaging Press Release Share Blog

The Clio Prime sensor captures 16,384 shades of gray in every image. The sensor’s new EveryShot X-Ray Capture technology ensures that each one of those shades of gray is used to provide excellent contrast across a wide range of exposure levels, meaning dentists can reduce the need for retakes and provide a confident diagnosis, even with low-power portable x-ray tubes.



Clio Prime also features a new capsule with a ComfyCorner design. The anatomically aligned design enables easy positioning for practitioners throughout an FMX. The clipped corner shape of the sensor improves anterior and posterior positioning while smoothing out patient contact points, increasing comfort for all exams from posterior periapicals to vertical bitewings. Clio Prime is smaller than standard size 2 sensors, providing comfort without compromising diagnosis.



“We didn’t stop there,” says Albert Kim, SOTA Imaging Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Using the same spirit of innovation, we designed Clio Pedo, the perfect sized sensor for pediatric patients.” Clio Pedo includes all the innovative features of Clio Prime but is designed for the perfect pediatric fit at 24.53 x 36.36 mm.



The Clio Prime sensor is designed with durability in mind. With an incredibly hard outer capsule and shock-absorbing bumpers, it stands up to the rigors of daily use, saving practitioners from costly replacements. Even the cable is customized so patients bite on the positioner, not the cable. “We performed an insane amount of tests to prove longevity for every millimeter of the sensor, then we had them dentist verified,” says Kim.



Clio Prime’s integration capabilities deliver a smooth workflow. The sensor integrates with Dexis, Eaglesoft, Patterson Imaging, Schick CDR, Sidexis, Carestream and more.



Learn more about Clio Prime at sotaimaging.com.



SOTA Imaging is offering a free trial of the new sensors through its “Demo By Mail” program, where practitioners can try the Clio Prime for seven days, no strings attached. SOTA Imaging ships the sensor at no charge, walks practitioners through the set-up, and supports them throughout the trial. Learn more at sotaimaging.com/demobymail.



