BDA Advises Inawisdom on Its Sale to Cognizant

Inawisdom, based in the UK, is a leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, to help businesses make better, faster decisions. Inawisdom delivers cloud-native, full-stack solutions, leveraging proven consulting methodologies, and an analytics & machine learning platform, built using Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Inawisdom is Cognizant’s ninth acquisition in 2020, to expand capabilities for clients in data and artificial intelligence, cloud, digital engineering, and Internet of Things. Cognizant, originally based in Chennai, India, has become a US-based, global leader in digital transformation. Cognizant has invested more than $1.1bn this year on acquisitions in these sectors. See Cognizant’s full release: https://news.cognizant.com/2020-12-21-Cognizant-Acquires-Inawisdom-an-Artificial-Intelligence-and-Machine-Learning-Services-Expert.



Jeff Acton, Managing Director and Head of Technology, BDA, said: “We’re delighted to have advised Inawisdom on its successful sale to Cognizant. Demand for advanced data analytics has grown in the Covid-19 environment. We expect to see increasing deal activity in data and digital transformation. BDA’s Tech practice is building a track record across an increasingly connected world.”



Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, BDA, said: “The sale of Inawisdom confirms an accelerating trend in data and analytics that shows no sign of abating. The use of AI and ML is the new frontier in client solutions. We’re pleased to have helped Inawisdom take the next step to realise its potential.”



Inawisdom, founded in 2016, has operations in the UK and the Netherlands. Through this transaction, Inawisdom will join with Contino, another company in Cognizant’s Digital Business group, to provide end-to-end cloud-native AI & machine learning solutions. London-based Contino, acquired by Cognizant in 2019, helps clients accelerate their transition to modern digital businesses with enterprise DevOps methodologies, a cloud-native development approach, and advanced data platforms.



Deal Team

Jeff Acton, Managing Director, Tokyo

Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, London

Manoj Balwani, Director, Mumbai

Dzung Le, Associate, London

Artur Dumont, Analyst, London

Nils Weng, Analyst, London



About Inawisdom

Inawisdom is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and specializes in advanced analytics, business intelligence/market intelligence and data science. It provides full-stack Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and data services, including data lake and data platform through to engineering, predictive analytics and IoT. Headquartered in the UK with offices in Suffolk, London and Rotterdam, Inawisdom employs a highly skilled team of experts, working with global organizations across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. www.inawisdom.com



About Cognizant

Cognizant, with $17bn revenues and $43bn market cap, is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, transforming clients’ operating models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Cognizant provides information technology, information security, consulting, ITO and BPO services. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, USA, Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500, and consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. www.cognizant.com



About BDA Partners

BDA Partners has almost 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Technology, Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, and Services sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



Euan Rellie

212-265-5300



www.bdapartners.com



