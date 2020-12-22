BDA Advises Neoss on Its Sale to CareCapital Advisors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

CareCapital is one of the largest dental investors in the world, having invested more than US$1bn in the sector, and provides a patient and collaborative environment for dental entrepreneurs and talented executives to realize their customer-centric visions. In conjunction with the transaction, Dr Robert Gottlander has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Neoss.



Neoss, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a leading global dental implant company committed to designing intelligently simple solutions that provide reliable and cost-effective patient care with excellent long-term results. The company offers a full range of product solutions from implants, abutments and accessories for a variety of treatment protocols. The Neoss brand is synonymous with innovation and quality, along with continuous product improvement.



BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to Neoss and the investors backing Neoss, notably MMC Ventures and Delta Partners, on the transaction.



Dai Feng, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CareCapital, stated, “We are excited to welcome Neoss and Robert into our family. Both are dental trailblazers that, coupled, will elevate the Neoss customer experience and advance the Neoss mission. The company’s well–established brand, history of innovation, clinical validation and solid market position fit well with Robert’s customer-centric principles and passion for innovation.”



Michael J. Dormer, Chairman and CEO of Neoss, stated, “Reflecting on a wonderful journey over the past 20 years in which Neoss has built a formidable position in the dental marketplace, it is with great pride that our management team, staff and partners will be central to the next stage of progression under new ownership.”



Andrew Huntley, Senior Managing Director and Head of Health, BDA, said, “BDA has built significant transactional experience across the dental ecosystem, and we’re delighted to have used that experience to support Neoss in moving on to its next stage of growth with a strong global partner rooted in Asia. This transaction fits the trend of increasing investment in innovative dental implant technology which remains a fast growing sector.”



Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, BDA, said, “We are proud to have advised Neoss on its successful sale to CareCapital. We are confident CareCapital is an ideal partner for Neoss as it continues its international expansion into new markets. This transaction reflects strong, secular cross-border investment trends in dental implant solutions and medical devices.”



Deal Team:

Andrew Huntley, Senior Managing Director, Ho Chi Minh City / London

Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, London

Ruari Sinclair, Vice President, London

Dzung Le, Associate, London

Shintaro Miyazaki, Associate, Tokyo

Artur Dumont, Analyst, London



About Neoss

Founded in 2000, Neoss offers intelligent dental solutions that are intuitively simple to use. The company’s products are designed to allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results. Leading with ingenuity and integrity, Neoss develops smart treatment solutions and works closely with each practice to drive Intelligent Simplicity, making the complex less complicated. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with longstanding presence in key markets. www.neoss.com



About CareCapital Advisors Limited

A long-term investor focused on the global dental and oral care industry, CareCapital is committed to providing a patient and collaborative environment for dental entrepreneurs and talented executives to realize their customer-centric visions. CareCapital invests heavily in technologies, training, brands and enterprises that span the entire dental industry. CareCapital’s dental business portfolio encompasses dental education, digital orthodontics, imaging, implants, biologics, ceramics, distribution, software, DSOs and research hospitals. www.carecapitalpartners.com



About MMC Ventures

Founded in 2000, MMC Ventures is an active investor and award-winning venture capital fund, focused on sectors where the UK is a world leader – particularly financial and business services, business software, digital media and consumer internet. www.mmcventures.com



About Delta Partners

Delta Partners is a venture capital firm investing primarily in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It was established in 1994 and has €250 million under management. Delta is among the most active early stage investors in Europe. The partners' backgrounds in operations, strategy and finance complement the drive and ambition of entrepreneurial management teams. www.deltapartners.com



About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 24 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. Euan Rellie

212-265-300



www.bdapartners.com



