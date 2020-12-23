Local Businesses "Skyrocket" Sales with Increased Online Reviews from Get Iconic

Google is putting more weight than ever on reviews. How often a business comes up in local search results, depends heavily on their online reviews. Many business owners know they need more reviews, but are either too busy, or don't have a proper system in place - that consistently works - to ask customers for a review. SkyRocket, from Get Iconic, helps businesses with a streamlined platform that makes it easy for their staff to generate more and better online reviews from customers.





Even when business owners understand this, they often don’t have access to a solid process that’s quick & easy for their staff to implement – and that actually works - to get a customer to give an online review.



Get Iconic’s founder, Jonathan Benjamin, believes that consistently gaining more online customer reviews should be the number one priority for most local businesses and is especially vital when a business shows up in the “Map Pack” or “Three Pack” on local Google search results…where the only differentiating factor between businesses that are displayed directly next to each other, is their average star rating.



Most consumers immediately choose the business that has the most reviews and with the highest rating. More positive reviews, means more new customers.



Consumers not being asked, thinking it will take too long, or not knowing how to give a review, have consistently been cited as the top three reasons people don't review more businesses online.



These factors were top-of-mind for the team at Get Iconic while developing their newly launched SkyRocket Reviews platform.



At the tap of a button on any device, a direct link to a business’s chosen online review platform is instantly sent to a customer’s smartphone. Perfect for hotels, medical, automotive, restaurants, service providers or any business that interacts with customers at the point-of-sale, or even after, like a customer service follow-up call.



This latest offering from Get Iconic had one goal; to give local businesses a simple to implement, streamlined way, to consistently ask customers to give a review. More positive reviews can mean overall higher rankings in search results for local businesses and thus, more traffic and customers.



One of the great features of SkyRocket Reviews is also its versatility. It can be used from just about any device. With just a few clicks, a direct review link is sent and tracked, while a positive experience is fresh on a customers mind.



The fact that current research shows that nearly 80% of consumers trust online reviews as much as a recommendation from a close friend, has Get Iconic encouraging all businesses to make getting more and better online reviews a top priority, or else risk handing a lot of business over to the competition.



For more information on SkyRocket Reviews, visit



About Get Iconic:



Get Iconic is a digital agency with a passion for helping busy/overwhelmed business owners with their ongoing digital needs - to free up their time and ease their minds while boosting their businesses online reputation, credibility & visibility.



