Metro Safety’s Certified Training Course Brings Silica Awareness to Workers Across British Columbia

Website: https://metrosafety.ca/ Coquitlam, Canada, December 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inhaled crystalline silica is recognized as a human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Around 380,000 workers in Canada are exposed to silica and asbestos every year. As this number continues to rise, asbestos exposure is becoming a leading cause of bladder cancer in Canadian men. The construction industry accounts for almost 54% of the exposed group and the majority of cases are in the high exposure category.Metro Safety Training, a leading training institute, provides Authorized Red Cross Courses in British Columbia. The company’s Asbestos/Lead/Silica Awareness training course is in line with WORKSAFEBC Occupational Health and Safety Regulation Part 6, and provides adequate training to workers who are exposed to asbestos, lead, and silica dust in workplaces. The theoretical portion consists of ten modules and accounts for 80% of the program, while the practical portion accounts for 20%; both need to be passed with an individual 80% score.According to a spokesperson for the company, “At the end of this program, we hope to equip workers with the necessary information and hands-on experience they require to work safely in high exposure workplaces."The training session is conducted with multimedia presentations and comprehensive reading material and questionnaires, followed by practical exercises in the second part to ensure that students receive hands-on experience to mitigate any risks from exposure."On successful completion of the course, our graduates receive wallet sized certification cards as well. Our training courses give each individual student one-one time with their instructors to ensure accurate evaluation and certification.”Metro Safety Training also offers a vast range of Occupational First Aid Training courses at various levels, including Emergency First Aid with CPR/AED. This is a Red Cross certified course that’s covered in only a day. It includes responses to airway emergencies and first aid for respiratory and cardiac arrest. The Red Cross Certification that is awarded at the end is valid for 3 years.“CPR can be performed by anyone - saving lives is really that simple. These courses are basic tools to help you stay calm in an emergency and take effective action to save lives without waiting for help to arrive. A little effort can definitely go a long way in saving lives,” the spokesperson further added.Workers across BC interested in these courses can get in touch with Metro Safety Training using the given contact details.About Metro Safety TrainingOperating since 2008, Metro Safety Training provides first aid training courses that are authorized by the Canadian Red Cross across British Columbia. Their workplaces safety courses include training for Forklift Operators, Fall protection, Confined space and BCCSA TCP.Contact InformationAddress: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada.Phone: 604-521-4227Email: info@metrosafety.caWebsite: https://metrosafety.ca/ Contact Information Metro Safety Training

