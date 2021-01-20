Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized - P.O.W.E.R. Celebrates Their New Women of Empowerment Members

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:



Lea Graf--Accountant

Mary Roberts--Administrator

Stacie R. Warren--Advocate

Sierra Lumpkin--Art

Heema Choudhury--Artist

Debra A. Wright--Artist

Jacquelyn L. Cobb--Author

Julie L. Town--Automobile Restoration

Heather Benson--Banker

Renee Jane Griffin--Barber

Aliaha Gervin--Beauty Products

Brenda Lee Smith--Blockchain Developer

DeAnna M. Jacobs--Bookkeeper

Grace R. Anderson--Broker

Elena Korsakova--Business Coach

Toni T. Cheek--Business Owner-Crochet

Kimberly D. Clark--Flooring & Window Treatments

Beth Bernard—Automotive Repair

Hollie H. Jones—Cleaning Service

Sonya Merritt--Beauty

Lila J. Yamashita--Medical Billing & Coding

Trena L. Langan--Gymnastics

Kesha J. Davenport—Financial Services

Janet Y. Powell—Child Daycare

Deborah R. Herder--Beauty

Kathleen L. Ploeger--Chef

Amber R. Smith--Career, Leadership and Engagement Coaching

Nicole Y. Creswell--Caterer

Tiffanie D. Robinson—Nonprofit

Jazzmin Dixon—Financial

Kakkerla Ramadevi—Information Technology

Jane Parmel—Business Coaching

Jessica Guruprasad—Home Healthcare

Dhana L. Chamberlain—Business Solutions

Nina R. Palmer—Courier Service

Beth Walton--City Council Representative

Susan Ramos--Coach

Cynthia N. Brysch--Compliance Officer

Tiffany Britt--Consultant

Cynthia Mitchell Bryant--Consultant

Deborah L. Smith--Consultant

Donna G. Brown-Hardnett--Consultant

Joyce A. Thomas--Consulting

Ulonda U. Snell--Consulting

Kristy Lynn Hansen--Contractor

Teresa J. Drake--Cosmetologist

Dona M. Schiff--Council Member

Ferna L. Phillips--Counseling

Michelle M. Magri--Counselor

Lisa Smith--Counselor

Maria Lindh--Credit Repair

Katherine M. Iguina--Designer

Cynthia D. Henry--Designer

Sharon L. Jayne--Direct Sales

Laura M. D'Alessandro--Director

Linda M. Gay--Director

Toni Michelle--Editor

Tricia L. Charron--Educator

Lynne D. Kitei--Educator

Jean M. Chlebek--Educator

Lilliam C. Calderin-Waymyers--Educator

Lakeisha Marie Davis--Educator

Joyce H. Hynes--Educator

Elizabeth A. Sprinkman--Educator

Mariela I'V--Entertainment

Mercedes Marie Contreras--Entrepreneur

Carline Beaubrun--Event Planner

Ulrika Nilsson--Event Planner

Rachelle M. Vartanian--Executive Director

Kimberly Carney--Fashion

Kiecha L. Lacey--Fashion Consultant

Carolyn J. Wright--Fashion Designer

Glennda L. McBrewer--Fashion Designer

Cynthia Youngcourt--Financial Advisor

Jill Reed Gilleland--Financial Assistant

Oluwatoyin M. Shonoiki--Fitness Instructor

Sarah Pawlicki--Fitness Instructor

Donna E. Kentfield--Food

Debra J. Tantleff--Founder

Sarah Cady--Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner

Carlissa S. Tarrance--General Contractor

Michaelle Hallman--General Manager-Restaurant

Lawrencia N. Fonjong--Hair Stylist

Tara Danielle Arnold--Hair Stylist

Orlee E. Lissauer--Health Coach

Sherri Kitchens--Home Health

Katrina Vines--Independent Consultant

Megan C. Arseneau--Insurance Agent

Rebecca A. Yates--Insurance Agent

Amy-Caryn Redford--IT Specialist

Marie A. Harvey--Janitorial

Juliana Gonzalez--Lawyer

Twanna K. Amos--Management

Adele Nieto--Manager

Tracy L. Gabriele-Fata--Manager

Breyanna M. Shirley--Marketing

Kathleen Stasia--Marketing

Connie Ramos-Williams--Marketing/Advertising Specialist

Emily Elizabeth Brack--Massage Therapist

Dinorah B. Rios--Medical Interpreter

Nancy V. Forrest--Mental Healthcare

Michelle D. Liulama--Mentoring

Karen E. Seaton--Minister

Kayla Edwards--Model

Akilah K. Merriweather--Nonprofit

Esther F. Richardson--Nonprofit

Felicia G. Ellis--Nonprofit

Charlotte Williams--Nonprofit Management

Marlena M. Porter--Notary Public

Marti J. Laskos--Nurse

Millicent Sawyerr--Nurse

Shantay Y. Carter--Nurse

Nicole M. Forbes-Shaw--Nurse

Stephanie Marie Jackson--Nurse

Stephanie A. Kuhn--Nursing / Medical

Jodi L. Lindstrom--Occupational Therapist

Latrell Dryden--Owner

Stephanie Lassiter--Owner/Operator

Tegan Robinson--Paralegal

Kimberly J. Bush--Physical Therapist

Tereasa Castro--President

Jackeline A. Tapia--Principal

Nadia A. Gonzalez--Procurement

Dianna Collier-Warner--Publisher

Jennifer Sharon Dicus--Realtor

Jennifer Sharon Dicus--Realtor

Meylin Diaz--Realtor

Joyce M. Jones--Realtor

Andrea M. Sias--Recruiter

Monica E. Dickerson--Research Scientist

Tishara J. Odum-Wilson--Retail

Anne Marie Wade Areeda/Zukowski--Retail

Joan M. Stamile--Sales Manager

Nadia Doh--Skincare

Jenna G. Goldsmith--Substance Abuse Counselor

Kristen L. Doerr--Supervisor

Casey S. Redus--Teacher

Heidi L. Huhn--Technical Intelligence Officer

Sharon L. Jackson--Therapist

Dawn Crowell--Transcriptionist

Katrina Ellis--Travel Agent

Rose C. LaChance--Wellness

Chaundra D. Israel--Wellness

Lauren Rock Garofalo--Wellness Coach



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



