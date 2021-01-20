Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized - P.O.W.E.R. Celebrates Their New Women of Empowerment Members

Manhasset, NY, January 20, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) celebrates their new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields and industries listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Lea Graf--Accountant
Mary Roberts--Administrator
Stacie R. Warren--Advocate
Sierra Lumpkin--Art
Heema Choudhury--Artist
Debra A. Wright--Artist
Jacquelyn L. Cobb--Author
Julie L. Town--Automobile Restoration
Heather Benson--Banker
Renee Jane Griffin--Barber
Aliaha Gervin--Beauty Products
Brenda Lee Smith--Blockchain Developer
DeAnna M. Jacobs--Bookkeeper
Grace R. Anderson--Broker
Elena Korsakova--Business Coach
Toni T. Cheek--Business Owner-Crochet
Kimberly D. Clark--Flooring & Window Treatments
Beth Bernard—Automotive Repair
Hollie H. Jones—Cleaning Service
Sonya Merritt--Beauty
Lila J. Yamashita--Medical Billing & Coding
Trena L. Langan--Gymnastics
Kesha J. Davenport—Financial Services
Janet Y. Powell—Child Daycare
Deborah R. Herder--Beauty
Kathleen L. Ploeger--Chef
Amber R. Smith--Career, Leadership and Engagement Coaching
Nicole Y. Creswell--Caterer
Tiffanie D. Robinson—Nonprofit
Jazzmin Dixon—Financial
Kakkerla Ramadevi—Information Technology
Jane Parmel—Business Coaching
Jessica Guruprasad—Home Healthcare
Dhana L. Chamberlain—Business Solutions
Nina R. Palmer—Courier Service
Beth Walton--City Council Representative
Susan Ramos--Coach
Cynthia N. Brysch--Compliance Officer
Tiffany Britt--Consultant
Cynthia Mitchell Bryant--Consultant
Deborah L. Smith--Consultant
Donna G. Brown-Hardnett--Consultant
Joyce A. Thomas--Consulting
Ulonda U. Snell--Consulting
Kristy Lynn Hansen--Contractor
Teresa J. Drake--Cosmetologist
Dona M. Schiff--Council Member
Ferna L. Phillips--Counseling
Michelle M. Magri--Counselor
Lisa Smith--Counselor
Maria Lindh--Credit Repair
Katherine M. Iguina--Designer
Cynthia D. Henry--Designer
Sharon L. Jayne--Direct Sales
Laura M. D'Alessandro--Director
Linda M. Gay--Director
Toni Michelle--Editor
Tricia L. Charron--Educator
Lynne D. Kitei--Educator
Jean M. Chlebek--Educator
Lilliam C. Calderin-Waymyers--Educator
Lakeisha Marie Davis--Educator
Joyce H. Hynes--Educator
Elizabeth A. Sprinkman--Educator
Mariela I'V--Entertainment
Mercedes Marie Contreras--Entrepreneur
Carline Beaubrun--Event Planner
Ulrika Nilsson--Event Planner
Rachelle M. Vartanian--Executive Director
Kimberly Carney--Fashion
Kiecha L. Lacey--Fashion Consultant
Carolyn J. Wright--Fashion Designer
Glennda L. McBrewer--Fashion Designer
Cynthia Youngcourt--Financial Advisor
Jill Reed Gilleland--Financial Assistant
Oluwatoyin M. Shonoiki--Fitness Instructor
Sarah Pawlicki--Fitness Instructor
Donna E. Kentfield--Food
Debra J. Tantleff--Founder
Sarah Cady--Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner
Carlissa S. Tarrance--General Contractor
Michaelle Hallman--General Manager-Restaurant
Lawrencia N. Fonjong--Hair Stylist
Tara Danielle Arnold--Hair Stylist
Orlee E. Lissauer--Health Coach
Sherri Kitchens--Home Health
Katrina Vines--Independent Consultant
Megan C. Arseneau--Insurance Agent
Rebecca A. Yates--Insurance Agent
Amy-Caryn Redford--IT Specialist
Marie A. Harvey--Janitorial
Juliana Gonzalez--Lawyer
Twanna K. Amos--Management
Adele Nieto--Manager
Tracy L. Gabriele-Fata--Manager
Breyanna M. Shirley--Marketing
Kathleen Stasia--Marketing
Connie Ramos-Williams--Marketing/Advertising Specialist
Emily Elizabeth Brack--Massage Therapist
Dinorah B. Rios--Medical Interpreter
Nancy V. Forrest--Mental Healthcare
Michelle D. Liulama--Mentoring
Karen E. Seaton--Minister
Kayla Edwards--Model
Akilah K. Merriweather--Nonprofit
Esther F. Richardson--Nonprofit
Felicia G. Ellis--Nonprofit
Charlotte Williams--Nonprofit Management
Marlena M. Porter--Notary Public
Marti J. Laskos--Nurse
Millicent Sawyerr--Nurse
Shantay Y. Carter--Nurse
Nicole M. Forbes-Shaw--Nurse
Stephanie Marie Jackson--Nurse
Stephanie A. Kuhn--Nursing / Medical
Jodi L. Lindstrom--Occupational Therapist
Latrell Dryden--Owner
Stephanie Lassiter--Owner/Operator
Tegan Robinson--Paralegal
Kimberly J. Bush--Physical Therapist
Tereasa Castro--President
Jackeline A. Tapia--Principal
Nadia A. Gonzalez--Procurement
Dianna Collier-Warner--Publisher
Jennifer Sharon Dicus--Realtor
Meylin Diaz--Realtor
Joyce M. Jones--Realtor
Andrea M. Sias--Recruiter
Monica E. Dickerson--Research Scientist
Tishara J. Odum-Wilson--Retail
Anne Marie Wade Areeda/Zukowski--Retail
Joan M. Stamile--Sales Manager
Nadia Doh--Skincare
Jenna G. Goldsmith--Substance Abuse Counselor
Kristen L. Doerr--Supervisor
Casey S. Redus--Teacher
Heidi L. Huhn--Technical Intelligence Officer
Sharon L. Jackson--Therapist
Dawn Crowell--Transcriptionist
Katrina Ellis--Travel Agent
Rose C. LaChance--Wellness
Chaundra D. Israel--Wellness
Lauren Rock Garofalo--Wellness Coach
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.