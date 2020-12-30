Sejong Flex, a Manufacturer of PVC Hoses, is Taking the Initiative in Supplying the Global Market

Press Releases Sejong Flex Press Release Share Blog

Since its establishment in 1982, Sejong Flex has been rapidly manufacturing products through its latest facility investment and optimized production management, perfecting its high quality PVC hose products through continuous R&D and production staff training. One of the major advantages of Sejong Flex is its price competitiveness, achieved through reduced production costs with facility automation from raw material mixing to packaging.



Sejong Flex manufactures a vast range of PVC hose products, such as high-pressure spray hose, high-pressure air hose, spiral hose, spring hose, sprinkler hose, duct hose, water supply hose, drain hose and gas hose.



Sejong Flex is committed to continuous research and development with a ceaseless spirit of challenge to drive hose technology to new heights.



The production process behind this “Eco-friendly hose” made with non-toxic raw materials is in consideration of humans and the environment.



"High-end hose manufacturing technology" that developed the world's first 700 bar pressure PVC hose.



Sejong Flex, with its “Hyper Performance Soul” that ushered in a new era in PVC hoses, continues its excellent reputation as Korea's leading hose brand, and is striving to demonstrate its value as a true luxury product.



Sejong Flex has achieved export output in more than 50 countries around the world and continues to supply global customers based on satisfaction and trust. Sejong Flex holds various quality certifications that meet ISO 9001, ISO14001 and global standards.



The company presented a vision to grow into an eco-friendly company as part of global green growth and to create new values and usher a brighter future for social development. Sejong Flex said that its major challenge is to expand into the vast US market based on these technologies.



