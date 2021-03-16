PPL India Honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

Press Releases PPL India Press Release Share Blog

https://pplindia.org Mumbai, India, March 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL India) has been felicitated at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on 20th February 2021 as a token of appreciation at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 for its support, dedication, spirit and professionalism.Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL India) is a professionally run music licensing company (MLC), affiliated globally to IFPI (International Federation of Phonographic Industries) and represents the vast majority of Indian and Global Record Labels for monetization of their Public Performance rights and also licenses Radio Broadcasts for its members. It represents over 389 Member Music Labels and over 3 million Indian and International Works.Expressing his thoughts on the honor, Mr. G. B. Aayeer, Managing Director & CEO, PPL India said, “I am extremely delighted and honoured to share that we have received this token of appreciation at the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2021. This kind of public acknowledgement of PPL (India) would help us to drive single point agenda of not only monetizing usage of the copyrights of its members but also impress of its licensee partners how the use of music in course of running their business helps actually to provide delight to the consumers.”About PPL:https://pplindia.org Contact Information PPL India

