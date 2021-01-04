NY-based Fashion Brand, InspirationWear, Announces Upcoming Launch of New Website

Press Releases InspirationWear Press Release Share Blog

A New Voice in Fashion

Started by two self-professed typography addicts, InspirationWear’s creators have put written language back on the map of meaningful fashion. Their ethos is to be continuously striving to close the gap between style and function.



InspirationWear collections are comprised of timeless creations that are made utilizing various techniques. They are designed for the refined consumer who has an eye for detail and an appreciation for tradition and quality.



While off-the-rack fashion often borrows from trends of past eras, InspirationWear ushers in a concept that is fresh and exciting. With their launch, they are introducing select pieces grouped into multiple collections that each center around a specific type of typography and a singular word or symbol used to embody the collection.



The “Energy” collection, for instance, features an uplifting symbol used in a repetitive pattern with strong colors like purple, blue, and yellow or indigo layered with red and white. While the graphics are bold, they convey a sophistication and timelessness against stark black backdrops of solid black or other singular colors.



For yogis and athleisure fans, the exclusivity of InspirationWear’s designs are expected to be a big draw.



“These are completely unique designs that you can only get on the website,” commented one shopper who had the opportunity to preview the InspirationWear line. “As someone who loves yoga and yoga attire, I am excited that there is this new Indie brand that is creating original modern-looking, inspirational pieces.”



The affordable line features special high-quality pieces such as sports bras, tees, rash guards, yoga/capri leggings, and hoodies. All clothing is made from durable fabrics such as 100% jersey knit or blends like polyester/spandex or polyester/fleece and are priced from about $11-$50.



Sarah Gold

1-800-501-5486



https://inspirationwear.com



