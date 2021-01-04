The College Investor Ranks the Top Tax Software of 2021

2020 was a strange year for Americans, and the economic turmoil may yield some tough surprises at tax time. Fewer people than ever will have “simple” tax returns. That could lead to difficult tax filing and unexpected “upgrades” that require filers to pay extra. This year, more than ever, there is no "one-size-fits-all" for the best tax software.





2020 was a strange year for Americans, and the economic turmoil may yield some tough surprises at tax time. Fewer people than ever will have “simple” tax returns. That could lead to difficult tax filing and unexpected “upgrades” that require filers to pay extra. This year, more than ever, there is no "one-size-fits-all" for the best tax software.



The College Investor lists the top tax software for free filers, maximizing credits and deductions, cryptocurrency traders, stock market investors, side hustlers, small business owners, and more. Some new additions to the list of top tax software include the best options for early tax refund anticipation loans (which have been a popular topic due to the pandemic), and the best virtual tax preparation services, which has also been a growing market.



“The truth is, there is no ‘blanket’ best tax software. Depending on your financial situation and what you have on your tax return, some tools are much better than others,” said Robert Farrington, America’s Millennial Money Expert® and Founder of The College Investor.



“Taxpayers can now find all the available tax filing software options on The College Investor, and make an informed decision as to which tool would best suit their needs. Each software ranking is accompanied by a thorough review for each of the available options, aiming to showcase the pros and cons of every software package.”



About The College Investor

The College Investor posts fresh content related to the areas of personal finance, taxes, investing, and student loan debt on a regular basis. It reaches upwards of 3 million readers per month. The College Investor also host The College Investor Audio Show podcast, which can be found on all major podcast platforms.



To learn more about The College Investor, please visit: San Diego, CA, January 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The College Investor has come out with its annual comprehensive ranking of the Best Tax Software Of 2021 . This is the fifth year The College Investor has put together its list.2020 was a strange year for Americans, and the economic turmoil may yield some tough surprises at tax time. Fewer people than ever will have “simple” tax returns. That could lead to difficult tax filing and unexpected “upgrades” that require filers to pay extra. This year, more than ever, there is no "one-size-fits-all" for the best tax software.The College Investor lists the top tax software for free filers, maximizing credits and deductions, cryptocurrency traders, stock market investors, side hustlers, small business owners, and more. Some new additions to the list of top tax software include the best options for early tax refund anticipation loans (which have been a popular topic due to the pandemic), and the best virtual tax preparation services, which has also been a growing market.“The truth is, there is no ‘blanket’ best tax software. Depending on your financial situation and what you have on your tax return, some tools are much better than others,” said Robert Farrington, America’s Millennial Money Expert® and Founder of The College Investor.“Taxpayers can now find all the available tax filing software options on The College Investor, and make an informed decision as to which tool would best suit their needs. Each software ranking is accompanied by a thorough review for each of the available options, aiming to showcase the pros and cons of every software package.”About The College InvestorThe College Investor posts fresh content related to the areas of personal finance, taxes, investing, and student loan debt on a regular basis. It reaches upwards of 3 million readers per month. The College Investor also host The College Investor Audio Show podcast, which can be found on all major podcast platforms.To learn more about The College Investor, please visit: www.thecollegeinvestor.com