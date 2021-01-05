Purveyors of Time – Concierge Estate Management Announces Its Official Launch on the Monterey Peninsula

Press Releases Purveyors of Time Press Release Share Blog

For more information about Purveyors of Time and their services, please visit: Pebble Beach, CA, January 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jeannette Rose Jones, Founder of Purveyors of Time – Concierge Estate Management, announced on Monday that they have officially launched a new location on the Monterey Peninsula. Originally slated to launch last January 1, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated that Purveyors of Time put any sort of grand opening on hold. With the new year and a knowledge of how to best serve their clients, Purveyors of Time is moving forward with this long-awaited opening on the Peninsula.With its beginnings in Los Angeles launching in 2007 and now gaining a foothold on the Monterey Peninsula and Pebble Beach, Purveyors of Time – Concierge Estate Management provides home care services to those with the good fortune of owning second or third homes. Purveyors of Time – Concierge Estate Management was created for those families who typically have a household manager on staff in their primary residence and have a need for a household manager at their second residence but not necessarily on a full-time basis.Jeannette Rose Jones states, “When someone hires Purveyors of Time to manage their household, not only is the home managed impeccably, but Purveyors of Time – Estate Management provides other beneficial services: creating household manuals, preparing inventory manuals, planning events, overseeing construction projects, and anything else that may need to be accomplished at the property. We are not the typical property management company. We work with the existing estate manager or other representatives on behalf of the principals to be sure that the property is run in the exact manner as the principals wish -- exceeding their every expectation.“From royalty, A-List celebrities, Silicon-Valley startup founders, C-suite executives to rock stars and everything in between, we have worked with them all. We work directly with our principals, their family offices, and advisers in conjunction with the estate manager, personal assistant, or existing household staff to oversee and maintain the family’s residences all while providing the services to the exact specifications of the principal.“Purveyors of Time – Concierge Estate Management continues to be the leader in the industry when it comes to providing bespoke estate management services.”For more information about Purveyors of Time and their services, please visit: www.purveyorsoftime.com or call 831-275-5170. Contact Information Purveyors of Time

Jeannette Jones

831-275-5170



https://purveyorsoftime.com



