Press Releases Smith.ai Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Smith.ai: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Smith.ai Wins TrustRadius Award, Their Fifth Industry Award in Three Months

Smith.ai’s Virtual Receptionists, Live-Staffed Chat, and Chatbot Software widely recognized for lead-generation and service excellence.





“We’re honored to be recognized by industry experts and leading B2B research organizations for our live-agent technology and services. It’s our mission to help busy business owners deliver fast, friendly, and effective replies to new leads and clients so they can focus on their work without worrying about missing critical business-growth and client-service opportunities,” said Aaron Lee, CEO and Co-Founder at Smith.ai. “Since 2015, we have redefined what it means to be an ‘answering service,’ and our numerous client testimonials, coupled with awards like these, validate that we’ve set the right course.”



On November 18, 2020, The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards announced Smith.ai’s AI-driven chatbot as their “Chatbot Solution of the Year” after receiving over 1,250 nominations worldwide. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today.



On the heels of this recognition,



Operating nationwide, Smith.ai primarily serves professional-services businesses, like law firms, in the U.S. and Canada. “Best decision I made in 2020,” said Erin O’Rourke of Erin O'Rourke Law in St. Catherines, Ontario. “Smith.ai has been a lifesaver! It helps save me valuable time so that I do not get interrupted throughout the day. They have fantastic customer service and referral systems.”



Today,



To learn more about Smith.ai’s award-winning answering, intake, and chat solutions visit https://smith.ai.



Marketing agencies, IT specialists, and business consultants interested in partnering with Smith.ai on an affiliate or reseller basis should visit https://smith.ai/partners to explore Smith.ai plans that can boost results for their small-business clients.



About Smith.ai

Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for small- and medium-sized businesses. Our friendly, professional receptionists work in tandem with our proprietary AI to answer calls, chats, texts, and social messages, and then screen and schedule new leads based on our business clients’ custom needs. Business owners and operators achieve more qualified leads, happier clients, and more predictable and sustainable growth. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai. Los Altos, CA, January 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Smith.ai , a 24/7 virtual receptionist and chat service for businesses, wrapped up a strong year of continued growth in 2020, winning five new awards in Q4 alone. The company was celebrated for its innovative technology and top-quality services.“We’re honored to be recognized by industry experts and leading B2B research organizations for our live-agent technology and services. It’s our mission to help busy business owners deliver fast, friendly, and effective replies to new leads and clients so they can focus on their work without worrying about missing critical business-growth and client-service opportunities,” said Aaron Lee, CEO and Co-Founder at Smith.ai. “Since 2015, we have redefined what it means to be an ‘answering service,’ and our numerous client testimonials, coupled with awards like these, validate that we’ve set the right course.”On November 18, 2020, The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards announced Smith.ai’s AI-driven chatbot as their “Chatbot Solution of the Year” after receiving over 1,250 nominations worldwide. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today.On the heels of this recognition, Digital.com , an independent review website helping small businesses with purchasing decisions, recognized Smith.ai’s exemplary performance in responding to and generating leads for solo and small businesses. First, Digital.com selected Smith.ai as one of the best answering services of 2021 after their research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 140 solution providers around the world. Digital.com also recognized Smith.ai as one of the best lead-generation services of 2021 after their research team spent another 40 hours researching over 70 lead-generation services to identify the best services for small businesses and startups that promote business growth.Operating nationwide, Smith.ai primarily serves professional-services businesses, like law firms, in the U.S. and Canada. “Best decision I made in 2020,” said Erin O’Rourke of Erin O'Rourke Law in St. Catherines, Ontario. “Smith.ai has been a lifesaver! It helps save me valuable time so that I do not get interrupted throughout the day. They have fantastic customer service and referral systems.”Today, TrustRadius announced Smith.ai’s Live-Staffed Chat service won first place for both “Best Feature Set” and “Support” categories. TrustRadius, a leader in business technology reviews, evaluated solution providers who had received a minimum of 10 new reviews from October through November.To learn more about Smith.ai’s award-winning answering, intake, and chat solutions visit https://smith.ai.Marketing agencies, IT specialists, and business consultants interested in partnering with Smith.ai on an affiliate or reseller basis should visit https://smith.ai/partners to explore Smith.ai plans that can boost results for their small-business clients.About Smith.aiSmith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for small- and medium-sized businesses. Our friendly, professional receptionists work in tandem with our proprietary AI to answer calls, chats, texts, and social messages, and then screen and schedule new leads based on our business clients’ custom needs. Business owners and operators achieve more qualified leads, happier clients, and more predictable and sustainable growth. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai. Contact Information Smith.ai

Samir Sampat

650-800-5630



https://smith.ai



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Smith.ai