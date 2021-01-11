PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
InvestigateWest

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from InvestigateWest: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

How to Stop Climate Change: InvestigateWest & "Decarbonizing Cascadia"


Seattle, WA, January 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- News nonprofit InvestigateWest (INVW.org) today announced a new yearlong story series for 2021 detailing actionable steps to stop climate change in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. “Getting to Zero: Decarbonizing Cascadia” investigates the political and economic barriers to effective, equitable climate action across the Cascadian region.

“This is the most important story of our lifetimes,” says Robert McClure, InvestigateWest executive editor.

This series is created by the entire InvestigateWest (INVW) team, with Executive Editor Robert McClure and Peter Fairley, INVW’s senior editor for energy and climate, at the editorial helm. The series is also produced in partnership with Grist, Crosscut, The Tyee, South Seattle Emerald, Jefferson Public Radio and The Evergrey.

“Halting climate change is critical for all of us, and so we are telling this story together,” says Allison Augustyn, InvestigateWest Executive Director. “InvestigateWest and our media partners are working closely with communities to provide information valuable to readers.”

Over the course of the year, the series will feature innovative storytelling, including visually-driven stories, animation, and a theater production, among other features, and fulfills InvestigateWest’s mission of local nonprofit journalism focused on environment, government accountability, and public health.

For more information about InvestigateWest or this initiative, please call the Newsroom/Robert McClure at (206) 718-0340 or Allison Augustyn (206) 383-5936 or visit www.INVW.org.

About InvestigateWest
Serving the Pacific Northwest since 2009, InvestigateWest engages Pacific Northwest residents in critical social issues through our investigative and explanatory journalism. We focus on changemaking reporting that covers environment, government and corporate accountability, and public health.
Contact Information
InvestigateWest
Allison Augustyn
206-383-5936
Contact
www.invw.org
Attached Files

InvestigateWest Decarbonizing Cascadia Graphic
Visual explanation of our story series in four brief sections.
Filename: ScreenShot2021-01-08at32948PM.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InvestigateWest
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help