Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours

Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days.





Data presented in The Lancet, an independent medical journal known to be an authoritative voice in global medicine, resulted in reports that the coronavirus can be detected on different surfaces in a contaminated site, and can potentially live on plastic surfaces for three to seven days.



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA®), in its Control & Prevention of COVID-19 Guidelines, states that when people touch a surface or object contaminated with SARSCoV-2, and then touch their eyes, faces or mouths, they may be exposing themselves to the virus.



According to a study in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the journal of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a high number of commercial flooring samples in hospitals were found to be positive for the coronavirus.



Understanding the role surfaces play during this pandemic, Roppe® Holding Company sought out third party, independent research to test the infectivity of its non-porous rubber flooring.



Infectivity in this context meaning, causing or helping to spread the infection of COVID-19. While there is no test method that exists to exactly replicate the activity of SARS-CoV-2 to determine the infectivity of the flooring surface itself, Roppe, with the help of the Analytical Lab Group, the same facility that validates disinfecting claims for the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), used a modified version of JIS Z 7081 as reported by The Lancet.



The findings revealed that not only do surfaces matter when it comes to infectivity, but the type of surface also makes a difference as well.



Roppe® non-porous rubber flooring formulation renders the coronavirus inactive after 24 hours.



The Roppe study confirms that the Roppe rubber flooring tested does not behave like a typical plastic surface when exposed to viral load. In comparison to the study as reported in The Lancet, the coronavirus was not infective on Roppe rubber flooring after 24 hours.



Standard Roppe flooring without antimicrobial additives was the control sample. Two Roppe flooring samples with added antimicrobial surface treatments that reduce COVID-19 infectivity were the test samples. The data show there was no infectious virus recoverable from Roppe’s control samples or treated samples at 24 hours at any dilution. Adding antimicrobials made no difference on the Roppe flooring tested - the formulation of the flooring itself rendered the virus inactive.



All test samples were cleaned with soap and water prior to testing.



Importance of this study

Specifying Roppe® flooring can help provide healthier commercial spaces as proven by JIS Z 7801.2



Roppe flooring can shorten the time for people to get back to work or school in the case of an outbreak. Especially if you have occupancy plans that allow you to keep a space empty for 24 hours, as in a hospital, corporate facility, school, or recreation center.



The study shows the need to disinfect flooring can be minimized. Proper cleaning with soap and water is always necessary to remove biological proteins. Disinfecting and sanitizing can require harsh and sometimes toxic chemicals; the type can not only affect the longevity of commercial flooring but can also have a negative health impact on the people who inhabit a space.



About Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company has a 70-year history of sustainable, safe, and high-performing flooring. The company is committed to safe practices during the pandemic according to CDC guidelines, while helping businesses remain open. Roppe products are on the Healthy Flooring Product List for Healthcare Without Harm, an organization that is a leader in the global movement for environmental health. All rubber flooring products are 100% recyclable, Red List Free and have the GreenGuard Gold certified.



Sources

1. ALG, The Analytical Lab Group, “Test for Antiviral Activity and Efficacy - Modification of JIS Z 2801” Study completion date: September 24th, 2020; Author: Matt Cantin, B.S., Senior Virologist. Performing Laboratory: Analytical Lab Group-Midwest, 1285 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 110, Eagan, MN 55121. Sponsor: Roppe Holding Company, 1602 North Union Street, Fostoria, OH 44380-1158.



2. The Lancet, Chin AWH, Chu Julie TS, Perera Mahen RA, Hui Kenrie PY, Yen Hui-Ling, Chan Michael CW, et. al, “Stability of SARS-CoV-2 in Different Environmental Conditions,” Volume 1, Issue 1, May 1st, 2020



3. Osha.gov, Control and Prevention of COVID-19.



4. Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, “Aerosol and Surface Distribution of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus in Hospital Wards,” Wuhan, China, 2020. Volume 25, Number 7, July 2020.



5. http://www.OSHA.gov/SLTC/COVID-19/standards



6. Webmd.com, “Coronavirus on Surfaces: What is the Real Risk?” Stephanie Watson, 9-3-2020. 