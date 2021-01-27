New Dental-to-Medical Cross-Coding and Billing Credential Program Launches Nationally

Press Releases Innoventrum Press Release Share Blog

Developed by Dental Medical Billing in Partnership with QPro, Program Offers Industry-Recognized Credentials to Qualified Professionals





“Working with Dental Medical Billing to bring this standard-setting, coding and billing credentialing program to dentistry is extremely exciting and very timely,” said LaMont Leavitt, CEO of Innoventrum, parent company of QPro. “The convergence of dental and medical insurance plans continues to accelerate and so will the need to have trained and qualified coding and billing professionals in dental practices.”



The credentialing exams are hosted and administered by QPro.com. To earn dental-to-medical billing credentials, candidates must pass at least three exams including the requisite Qualified Medical Coder/Biller Exam. From there, candidates can earn designations in nine specializations, such as dental implant coding, oral surgery, sleep apnea, sedation dentistry, and coding and reimbursement for CBCT scans.



“Medical coders and their prospective employers have recognized and valued post-secondary certification for decades,” said Christine Taxin, Operator and CEO of Dental Medical Billing. “I’ve trained thousands of dental teams to do dental-to-medical cross-coding. It is gratifying to finally bring this type of program and standards to the dental industry.”



“Employing trained credentialed coders is a win-win for practice owners that need to minimize compliance risk and maximize reimbursements,” Leavitt added. “It’s a win for the billing staff in that it validates their expertise, while opening career doors. Most importantly, it’s also a win for patients who will get increased services because their dental office knows how to maximize patient insurance benefits.”



While not a formal educational requirement, most healthcare providers in the medical arena will only consider candidates that can show they have knowledge and training in the highly specialized field of medical insurance coding and billing.



To learn more about the new certified dental-to-medical biller credential program visit



About Innoventrum



Innoventrum is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of Qualified Professionals (QPro.com), Healthcare Administration Alliance (Healthadmin.org), as well as other initiatives, partnerships and investments. Innoventrum serves a variety of industries by creating new and innovative products and solutions that enable employees to maintain and share best practices. We strategically monitor emerging technologies to leverage our information engineering skills, combined with on-going customer feedback, to continually improve and create new products. Innoventrum.com.



About QPro



The vision of QPro is to enable motivated individuals to obtain the necessary information, education, and knowledge to succeed in a variety of industries - all in one place. We seek to help people to maintain certifications and become standard-setting professionals by demonstrating the necessary level of skills, experience, and expertise within a particular field. QPro.com.



About Dental Medical Billing



Michael Hanahan

(801) 528-6876



innoventrum.com



