Fidelis Freight Transport Services Prepares for Continued Growth in 2021, Creates 10 New Job Positions

The 10 positions, which range from entry-level administrative roles to director-level roles, will offer an average salary of nearly twice the median income in Jacksonville. Following this initial hiring blitz in January and February, the company expects to bring in a steady rate of new hires throughout the rest of the year. They anticipate employing 40-50 new full-time transportation professional to support their growing fleet operations.



The team at Fidelis is no stranger to fast-growing companies. Most of the team, including Founder Michael O’Leary, has been recognized for being involved in some of the “Fastest Growing Companies,” as identified by the Jacksonville Business Journal.



“We’ve been incredibly fortunate this past year and are very excited about the direction the company is going,” explained O’Leary. “Our goal has been to deliver tremendous service to our clients while creating exceptional career opportunities within the industry. This approach has continued to prove successful as our clients have had opportunities for growth despite the challenges faced in 2020. We’re excited to be creating these new job opportunities in our community and keep providing exceptional service as we continue growing in the future.”



The company’s corporate recruiter, Elizabeth Brady, joined the company with over 10 years of experience and is tasked with building a team of exceptionally talented individuals. When asked what it has been like to be part of an organization advancing at Fidelis’ pace, she shared, “One of the things that is most exciting about working here is the energy. As intense as the pace is, it is also a lot of fun. There is a lot of positivity here and that tends to be contagious!”



Please see the attached list of open positions. For more information about each position, contact Elizabeth Brady at (904) 945-4240.



About Fidelis Freight: Fidelis Freight is a veteran-owned freight broker and supply chain management firm. Freight Transport Services, a key division of Fidelis Freight, is an asset-based trucking company based in Jacksonville, Florida that provides business support services to capacity owners and transportation services to shippers and transportation brokers. Their team is composed of experienced industry professionals who carry out the company’s mission to take care of their clients and their community. To learn more about Fidelis Freight, visit their website at www.fidelisfreight.com.



Media Contact:

Michael O'Leary, Founder

(904) 683-1484



Open Positions – January 1 2021



Operations Positions

Capacity Coordinator

Operations Support (2nd shift Friday - Monday)

Operations Support (2nd Shift Monday - Friday)

Operations Support (3rd shift Friday - Monday)

Operations Support (3rd shift Monday - Friday)



Safety / Compliance / Recruiting

Safety Director

Administrative Support Level 1

Driver / Capacity Recruiter



Administrative / Accounting

Accounting Clerk – Accounts Receivable

Michael O'Leary

904-683-1484



www.fidelisfreight.com



