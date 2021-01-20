GM Warburg Commercial – Stocks Remain Well Supported Despite COVID Resurgence

Press Releases GM Warburg Commercial Press Release Share Blog

GM Warburg Commercial says ongoing central bank liquidity operations and huge $1.9tn US stimulus to support stock prices regardless of hit to global economic growth say GM Warburg Commercial analysts.





That’s the view expressed by analysts at Seoul-based investment house, GM Warburg Commercial in an investment note emailed to clients last week.



The firm says it fully expects stock values in key markets around the world to remain well-supported by record monetary stimulus from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and a number of others as they try to ensure that plenty of liquidity and credit is available to businesses, investors and consumers.



“As is often the case with vast quantities of monetary stimulus, particularly quantitative easing, money flows to where it is mostly like to generate a return and right now, markets in the US, Europe and Asia are in a pretty bullish mood. We’re seeing values surge in technology and energy shares, particularly oil, as the world gains confidence amid the rollout of various COVID-19 vaccines and the hope of an ongoing reflation trade,” explained Harry Woods, Director of Private Clients at GM Warburg Commercial.



“Now is not a time to be taking profits,” he concluded.



