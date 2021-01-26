URIKAR - the Most Advanced & Powerful Percussion Massager with AI Chip for Daily Stress Relief and Workout Recovery

Press Releases URIKAR Inc. Press Release Share Blog

URIKAR also released another more affordable model URIKAR Pro3 on the same day with the price of only $97.99 with code PROTH100 (provide up to 30% off for the launch from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5). New York, NY, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Percussion massage guns have truly become more and more popular in the past year. As a home massage tool, it is a super useful innovation, especially in this difficult COVID-19 period. If you haven't yet jumped in on the trend, it's not too late.Today, healthy life expert URIKAR launched the URIKAR AT1, a professional-grade percussion massager that is equipped with an integrated AI chip. With a range of smart technologies, this revolutionary new massager is able to provide a thoughtful, accurate, and effective deep tissue massage experience for the human body. AT1 helps improve muscle soreness and stiffness after an intensive workout or long periods of sitting, as well as accelerate warmup or recovery and enhance muscle performance. And, it’s also a great tool to relieve stress from boring and fast-paced modern life.AT1 supports manual constant-speed mode and AI-powered smart mode for pro and non-pro users alike. Its proprietary massage head recognition offers adaptive speeds, force, and percussive patterns for 6 different massage heads, bringing a human-like massage experience. Built-in infrared inspection sensors enable AT1 to start and pause progressively when it’s near or away from the massage area. This reduces any unpleasant vibration and achieves a longer battery life.AT1’s smart-dashboard not only displays massage speeds, massage duration time, and battery level but also clearly shows users the massage head currently in use and the body part it’s suitable for. This will guide you to perform effective massages in the right way.AT1 also has 8-speed levels with percussion up to 3600PPM, and stall force up to 60lbs to deeply massage target muscles to relieve soreness and stiffness effectively and aid in fast recovery. Adopts brushless motor that works smoothly with operation noise as low as 39dB at the minimum speed level – ensures no disturbance to others using anywhere. The 2600mAh high-performance battery allows it to last up to 10 hours (600 minutes) battery life.URIKAR AT1 is now available on URIKAR's Official Website priced at $269.99 but provides up to 45% limited coupon code (ATONE100), free gifts, and giveaways from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5 for the launch.URIKAR also released another more affordable model URIKAR Pro3 on the same day with the price of only $97.99 with code PROTH100 (provide up to 30% off for the launch from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5). Contact Information Urikar, Inc.

1-647-932-1124





