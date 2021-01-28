So Cool Brands Joins the IX-ONE Product Data and Image Exchange

Press Releases So Cool Brands Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Organic Beverage Manufacturer, So Cool Brands has joined The Data’s Council’s IX-ONE, the industry’s product data and images exchange, providing customers with consistent, accurate and independently verified product information. “Reliable product information is critical for our retail partners successful category management, marketing and merchandising,” said Stephanie Brooke, co-founder of So Cool Brands. “Joining IX-ONE will help us provide world-class support."





“We joined IX-ONE to strengthen our selling and on-boarding processes with superior, reliable product data and images,” said Stephanie Brooke, So Cool's co-founder. “Not only will we have consistent and accurate data to drive our business, but we’ll have the content we need to help our retail partners drive incremental sales as well.”



The IX-ONE solution takes a 360-degree product image and captures all product attributes to create a centralized data and image exchange for us to share our product information with our trading partners and help with plan-o-grams, product set up and communicating the right message for our brand.



About So Cool Brands, Inc.

So Cool Brands is the global innovator for healthful beverage products for children, bringing organic flavored, no sugar, great tasting packaged water products to the North American marketplace.



So Cool Brands was founded on three guiding principles:



1. Craft organic flavored water beverages that are good for children.

2. Package our products in eco-friendly renewable cartons with paper straws that are kind to the environment.

3. Embrace a mission of caring for others. With action!



“We are proud and honored to join Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer," said Stephanie Brooke, co-founder and Director of Community for So Cool Brands. "Our core commitment to making a positive impact on local communities we serve, humanity’s eco-footprint, and children’s health and wellbeing, by offering a great tasting drink as an alternative to sugary beverages.”



So Cool Brands will donate a portion of their proceeds from the sales of their entire product portfolio to ALSF to help fund life-saving research and support communities impacted by childhood cancer.



Stephanie Brooke

516-459-3973



https://socoolbrands.com/



