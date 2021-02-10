Lisa M. Mulligan Recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Manchester, CT, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lisa M. Mulligan of Manchester, Connecticut has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare credentialing. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Lisa M. MulliganLisa M. Mulligan is a credentialing specialist with SOHO HEALTH. With almost 15 years’ experience, she ensures that healthcare providers have the required licenses, certifications, and skills to properly take care of their patients. She enables providers to be enrolled with insurance carriers so that when a provider sees a patient with that specific insurance carrier, the facility gets paid.Following her divorce, Lisa needed a way to support her two children. She already had an A.S. degree and decided to go to Branford Hall Career Institute, a technical school, to obtain a certificate in Medical Coding. She earned a Certification of Health Claims Specialist from Branford Hall (with honors). Lisa began her career in a skilled nursing facility working directly with the providers and performed credentialing duties for Medicare and Medicaid. Lisa really enjoyed the process of credentialing and provider enrollment. She then worked at Hartford Hospital before gaining her position with SOHO HEALTH.In addition, Lisa is a part-time sales associate with Soft Surroundings. She has been with the company for 13 years. Soft Surroundings is a retail and online store that offers luxurious soft apparel, shoes, stylish jewelry and accessories, bedding, and home items. Lisa enjoys giving back as a volunteer for the Wine and Food Fest and has been a five-year volunteer for Gary Craig’s “We are the Children” event on Christmas Day.In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family, walking, hiking, going to the beach, wine tastings, laughing yoga, scrap booking, card making, and reading.Lisa Mulligan states, “The greatest accomplishment in my life is my children, Aaron and Ashlynn Taylor. I am very proud of the adults that they have become.”About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



