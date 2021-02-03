Deimira Paa Baidoo of Melcom Group Ltd. Advises Clients on Facebook Advertising as a Better Value Than Google, Twitter and More

Press Releases Melcom Group Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Marketer, entrepreneur, and business coach Deimira Paa Baidoo of Melcom Group LTD advises all clients to prioritize Facebook Advertising Over Adwords, Bing Ads, and Other PPC.





Google Adwords is the most well known and widely used choice for online advertising. It allows small businesses to show up as an advertisement for relevant search terms, ideally capturing those leads and turning them into revenue. Other search engines, like Bing Ads, offer similar functionality.



But Deimira Paa Baidoo, who owns the Calgary marketing company Melcom Group Ltd., recommends that all of his clients use limited advertising budgets not in Google Adwords, but in Facebook, when only one form of advertising is cost efficient.



“Facebook’s advertising service, on a per-view basis, is a fraction of the cost of Google Adwords,” says Baidoo, “and while there are situations when Google Adwords is a better choice, there are few better ways for local businesses to reach such a wide audience with so much functionality, all for such a limited cost.”



Deimira points to one of the main challenges of Google Adwords: the cost of a click. “A single click may cost between $5 and $35 depending on the industry,” says Baidoo. “That means for a $300 budget, some businesses are looking at 10 to 40 clicks total.”



But boosting a post on Facebook for the same budget provides as many as 50,000 views and an unlimited number of clicks. “It’s not just about clicks,” says Baidoo, “a local business that gets 50,000 local views can brand itself to an entire small city with just one advertisement. That’s powerful.”



Deimira also points his Melcom Group Ltd. clients to the long term value of Facebook advertisements as well, particularly boosted posts. “Once someone clicks on a Google Ad, the moment they leave they’re gone forever. But with Facebook, you can take secondary actions, like inviting them to follow your page, interacting with them, and building your follower list so that they see additional posts for free in the future.” He says Facebook also has less of a learning curve, as Google’s keyword searches can often show up for irrelevant terms that need to be defined over the course of months before they start bringing value.



Melcom Group Ltd. still uses Google Adwords on an as needed bases. Deimira says Google Ads are still useful, especially if you’re trying to reach a very targeted audience, you have a higher budget that gives you time to refine the advertising, or the ROI on a single client is high enough that more targeted clicks are beneficial. He also says that a good marketing plan should integrate as many avenues for attracting new customers as possible.



But for small, local businesses on a limited budget, Melcom Group Ltd. and Deimira Paa Baidoo believe that there are few forms of online advertising that provide the benefits and views that one can receive through investing in Facebook advertising. That is why they strongly recommend that smaller advertising budgets consider the cost benefits of Facebook advertising first, before they begin with Adwords marketing.



Deimira Paa Baidoo

(403) 454-5635



https://melcomgroupltd.com



