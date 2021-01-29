PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Paul Lubanski

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Paul Lubanski: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Alkawther Makki Joins Paul Lubanski as Lt. Governor Running Mate in Michigan Lubanski and Makki Are “Righteous Independents”


Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Lubanski Selects Alkawther Makki as Lt. Governor Running Mate.

Alkawther Makki Joins Paul Lubanski as Lt. Governor Running Mate in Michigan Lubanski and Makki Are “Righteous Independents”
Detroit, MI, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Accomplished author, nutritionist, entrepreneur and motivational speaker - Alkawther Makki - has joined gubernatorial candidate Paul Lubanski in a bid to become Michigan’s new Lt. Governor along-side him in November of 2022.

Lubanski, a lifelong Michigander and eclectically acclaimed songwriter, actor, voiceover artist, athlete and motivational speaker, announced his candidacy in November of 2020. He has pledged 20% of his government salary to the creation of mini-psychiatric crisis centers and animal protection services.

In a recent on-line interview Paul said the following: “Alkawther Makki is an extraordinarily talented and aware young patriot. She’s dynamically engaged, a terrific communicator and relentlessly passionate about fixing our state - I couldn’t be prouder that we’ve aligned - she rocks.”

Makki’s credentials include: Authored two books: "Unspoken Revivalism" and “Smarter Cleaner Leaner.” Also, a motivational speaker, she has appeared on CBS Radio’s “People of Distinction” and iHeart Radio’s “Transform U.” Ric Bratton interviewed her for his nationally broadcast “This Week In America” as well. She recently launched both AlkawtherMotivation.com and her shoe apparel line “Tour De Force.” Visit: http://www.AlkawtherMotivation.com

Contact:
Paul Lubanski
Phone: 248-762-6998
holdfasttodreams@rocketmail.com
http://www.paullubanski.com
Contact Information
Rise Above Records
Paul Lubanski
248-762-6998
Contact
www.paullubanski.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Paul Lubanski
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help