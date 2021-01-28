InspirationWear Announces Free VIP Program for Influencers to Create Custom Line of InspirationWear-style Clothing and Accessories

Press Releases InspirationWear Press Release Share Blog

New VIP profit-sharing program grants influencers with one million or more followers access to create a self-branded private collection of InspirationWear for fans.





New York, NY, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Social media influencers and other public figures can now create their very own line of InspirationWear-style clothing and accessories thanks to a new Private Collection Partnership (PCP) program announced today by the company. InspirationWear, a New York-based fashion brand whose unique designs reflect a love of typography and design, describes the PCP as profit-sharing program wherein social media influencers with one million or more followers can partner with InspirationWear to create a clothing and accessories collection featuring their own brand name or catch phrase, without any cost to them."The announcement of the Private Collection Partnership program is very exciting for us and is just the beginning of the unique strategy that we have devised to grow the InspirationWear brand and mission," said a statement from company representatives. "While the program is open to influencers who create content in any category, it's expected to be a big hit with social media influencers who have a positive message to share or who are somehow tied into the wellness, fitness, mindfulness or fashion space."Ideal members of the PCP are social media personalities like Instagram influencers and well-known YouTubers, celebrities, athletes and other public figures who have a minimum of 1,000,000 followers on a single social media platform. The PCP program is completely free to join for members who meet InspirationWear's minimum criteria. When approved for VIP Private Collection Partnership program membership, InspirationWear will collaborate with the influencer or public figure to create a private collection of 3-4 typographic designs that will be available on 10-20 clothing and accessories items for the partner's followers and fan base to purchase. There is no cost to the partner, only a profit-sharing agreement between both parties.Becoming a member of the PCP program has many benefits, including free advertising for the name or brand featured in the collection, an extended brand reach through availability on InspirationWear.com, Amazon and Etsy, a unique discount code for fans to shop the collection and save, a share in profits from any sales of the collection, plus the opportunity to share profit from any InspirationWear items sold when the partner joins as an affiliate.Users with less than 1 million followers on a single social platform should still reach out to InspirationWear for consideration to join the PCP program on an individual basis. The brand will evaluate the applicant's social media presence and will consider partnership with influencers who have less followers if the quality of posting and followers are in line with the InspirationWear mission.To join InspirationWear's VIP Private Collection Partnership program, begin by filling out an application on our website. For additional questions, send an email to Private@inspirationwear.com.

