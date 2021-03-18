Founder of Millennial Boss Network, Inc., Finds, Grows, and Develops Tomorrow's Up and Coming Business Owners with Management in Training Program

Press Releases Millennial Boss Network, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

millennialbossnetwork.com/ San Francisco, CA, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Megan Atkinson, founder of Millennial Boss Network, Incorporated, creates new opportunity with (M.I.T) Management in training program. A model that takes someone at an entry level position and trains individuals to manage an office within 6-8 months.Millennial Boss Network has a sole focus on teaching financial literacy and entrepreneurship to its employees in hopes to create more business owners and investors out of the youth.What separates this company from other’s is employees at an entry level position are Spending one on one time daily with the CEO of the business learning how to budget, generate revenue and develop as leaders.The company offers unlimited promotion opportunities to employees.There is no such thing as Seniority here, everything is completely merit based.By pushing individuals out of their comfort zone and teaching them how to use newly acquired skills to achieve their goals, development happens rapidly.“Success can be measured by how many successful people you have helped develop around you,” says Megan, whose goal is to change the family trees of all who she develops, overcoming her own obstacles and changing her life. Financial freedom and development are not the only things MBN focuses on. Culture is extremely important to any workplace and diversity and all-inclusiveness is what makes up the foundation.Millennial Boss Network also has a marketing approach that is unique to what they do and separates them from competitors. They have the pleasure of working with top fortune 100 company’s and helping their clients to expand and grow as well. Contact Information Millennial Boss Network, Inc.

Megan Atkinson

415-689-3716



http://millennialbossnetwork.com/

