PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Silver State Film Festival

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Silver State Film Festival: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Silver State Film Festival 2021 Plans and Events in Las Vegas


The Silver State Film Festival is excited to come back to Las Vegas in person for 2021.

Silver State Film Festival 2021 Plans and Events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Plans for the 2021 Silver State Film Festival are underway for this fall season at the Century Orleans 18 and XD located at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Peter Greene, Festival Programmer anticipate that the COVID-19 travel and socialization restrictions will improve by fall so that filmmakers and festival-goers can thoroughly enjoy themselves. “We're optimistic that the festival will be an in-person event, and we will have it on the ShortsDaily Roku Channel if need be. People want to come back to Las Vegas and experience the Silver State Film Festival and the city of Las Vegas. Our messages are full of inquiries,” said Jon Gursha.

Submissions are open for the 2021 Silver State Film Festival for independent filmmakers and Screenwriters on FilmFreeway.

This year's film festival is expected to be an exciting event as we are already getting more inquiries into this year's festival than ever before from International Directors and Producers. “We’re excited host everyone at the Century Orleans 18 and XD, its fun seeing everyone in the theatre and on the Casino property during the festival,” said Peter Greene.

Highlights of the 2020 Silver State Film Festival include Award winning Actors, Producers and Directors featured below:

Used and Borrowed Time
Directed By: Sophia Romma, Producer: Renee Lekach, Sergio Voronin

Covert Activity
Directed By: Fiona Lincke, Producer: Frank Dion

Gam Cam Grrl
Directed By: Michael Paul Girard

From The Ocean
Directed By: Bide Yuan, Producer: Jingyao He, Jiayi Li, Yongkang Yuan

About Silver State Film Festival

Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada crested to bring the international film community together in Las Vegas. The Silver State Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene. The Silver State Film Festival is a Registered Trademark. For more information, please visit silverstatefilmfestival.com.
Contact Information
Silver State Film Festival
Jon Gursha
818-633-5404
Contact
http://silverstatefilmfestival.com
Peter Greene
310-924-9668

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Silver State Film Festival
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help