United Pacific

United Pacific Introduces Rear Fenders for 1967 & 1968-1972 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck


Long Beach, CA, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific’s Rear Fenders for 1967 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110914 / 110915) and 1968-72 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110912 / 110913) are now available.

Exceptional steel reproduction with all the original contour and detail finished with black EDP protective coating to keep the fenders rust-free. Made with precision punch mounting holes with reinforcement strip along the rolled edge. 1967 fenders feature a smooth style without side marker cutout while the 1968-1972 fenders have the original style side marker mounting pocket.

“These high-quality fenders have been sought after for some time by Stepside enthusiasts and am happy to say that they’re finally here,” said Jai Baek, Marketing and Creative Director for United Pacific. “Providing the best parts for the C10 community is what drives United Pacific to keep striving to lead the aftermarket classic car & truck industry.”

The release of the rear fenders for the Stepside adds to the growing product portfolio of C10 products that includes LED lighting, front and rear bumpers, body panels, interior and exterior trim, and more. Most components are designed to directly replace factory parts, or to be easily installed as optional accessories.

About United Pacific®
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Contact Information
United Pacific Industries
Matthew Eugenio
(562) 421-3888 x1165
Contact
www.upcarparts.com
