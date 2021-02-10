United Pacific Introduces Rear Fenders for 1967 & 1968-1972 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck





Exceptional steel reproduction with all the original contour and detail finished with black EDP protective coating to keep the fenders rust-free. Made with precision punch mounting holes with reinforcement strip along the rolled edge. 1967 fenders feature a smooth style without side marker cutout while the 1968-1972 fenders have the original style side marker mounting pocket.



“These high-quality fenders have been sought after for some time by Stepside enthusiasts and am happy to say that they’re finally here,” said Jai Baek, Marketing and Creative Director for United Pacific. “Providing the best parts for the C10 community is what drives United Pacific to keep striving to lead the aftermarket classic car & truck industry.”



The release of the rear fenders for the Stepside adds to the growing product portfolio of C10 products that includes LED lighting, front and rear bumpers, body panels, interior and exterior trim, and more. Most components are designed to directly replace factory parts, or to be easily installed as optional accessories.



About United Pacific®

