Ponto Alto Publishing LLC

Ponto Alto's Latest Release "Journey to Success" is Now Available on Amazon


"For me, it's about growing my team and growing personally...I love this book because it gives me a concrete (or yellow brick) road map to get to where I want to go -- financial and emotional success! It is easy to follow and the pace of a weekly habit is so much easier and more adoptable than a daily thing...I highly recommend the Journey to Success - 52 Weekly Habits to anyone ready and willing to "bust a move" on their life!" - Dr. Marisha Chilcott, MD

Ponto Alto's Latest Release
Jacksonville, FL, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This is the 2nd best seller by Elysia Stobbe; #1 New Release in Inner Child Self Help, #1 New Release in Conflict Management, #1 New Release in Women's Authors, #1 New Release in Mid Life Management. Are you ready for something new? Are you feeling overwhelmed and frustrated with your life? Have you ever felt stuck? Are you struggling to feel happiness and fulfillment? Or do you feel like you’re just not where you “should” be or where you want to be on the path of life? If you are searching for the key to success in life, strategies of self-awareness or successful principles of life, this book is for you. In this book you will learn: How to find peace; Pathways to overcoming self-doubt; How to achieve success in life; How to be more effective and efficient with time management and Various Types of successes in life. Elysia's new #1 Best Seller is available on Amazon at ElysiaStobbeBooks.com.
Contact Information
Ponto Alto Publishing LLC
Elysia Stobbbe
410-215-5883
Contact
elysiastobbeinc.com

