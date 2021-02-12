Press Releases Golden State Film Festival Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Golden State Film Festival: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Golden State Film Festival Brings Sundance Film Festival Award Winner and Golden Globe Nominee Minari to Virtual Cinema Screening

The Golden State Film Festival Virtual Cinema Presents Minari Sundance Film Festival Award Winner and Golden Globe Nominee.





The “A24 Screening Room” will host one public showtime per day over a 2-week window beginning Friday, February 12 - Thursday, February 25.



Tickets now on sale. Go to the following link to access the screening room: goldenstatefilmfestival.com/minari



Executive Produced by Brad Pitt, Minari is a tender and sweeping story about what roots us. Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks. Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.



Tickets go on sale and available on GoldenStateFilmFestival.com/minari. There will be one screening per day with limited virtual seats per screening. There will be bonus content including an introduction and Q&A.



Go to the link below for more information, the MINARI virtual cinema box office, and admission instructions:



For Tickets: goldenstatefilmfestival.com/minari



Additionally, submissions for The 2021 Golden State Film Festival are open on FilmFreeway filmfreeway.com/GoldenStateFilmFestival



The 2021 Golden State Film Festival begins Friday, March 19 and runs through Thursday, March 25 on the ShortsDaily Roku Channel.



Created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene, the Golden State Film Festival promotes independent films from all over the world. For more information about the festival, including film screenings, tickets and general information, please visit the official website at goldenstatefilmfestival.com. Los Angeles, CA, February 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Golden State Film Festival and A24 bring Minari to a virtual cinema platform to supplement Minari's limited theatrical release on February 12. The A24 Screening Room will host two weeks of Minari virtual screenings as we work together to bring Lee Isaac Chung's beloved film to the audiences who want to see it most.The “A24 Screening Room” will host one public showtime per day over a 2-week window beginning Friday, February 12 - Thursday, February 25.Tickets now on sale. Go to the following link to access the screening room: goldenstatefilmfestival.com/minariExecutive Produced by Brad Pitt, Minari is a tender and sweeping story about what roots us. Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks. Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.Tickets go on sale and available on GoldenStateFilmFestival.com/minari. There will be one screening per day with limited virtual seats per screening. There will be bonus content including an introduction and Q&A.Go to the link below for more information, the MINARI virtual cinema box office, and admission instructions:For Tickets: goldenstatefilmfestival.com/minariAdditionally, submissions for The 2021 Golden State Film Festival are open on FilmFreeway filmfreeway.com/GoldenStateFilmFestivalThe 2021 Golden State Film Festival begins Friday, March 19 and runs through Thursday, March 25 on the ShortsDaily Roku Channel.Created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene, the Golden State Film Festival promotes independent films from all over the world. For more information about the festival, including film screenings, tickets and general information, please visit the official website at goldenstatefilmfestival.com. Contact Information Golden State Film Festival

Jon Gursha

818-633-5404



www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Golden State Film Festival