OD Beach Rentals Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.

OD Beach Rentals, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach. The merger expands the services of the Thomas Beach Vacations division.





"We continue to strategically grow in an effort to enhance and diversify our portfolio of offerings," said Hank Thomas, owner of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. "We look forward to welcoming the owners of these rentals and establishing a long-term, productive partnership."



Some of the current OD Beach Rental employees will be retained to ensure a seamless transition and continued high level of service.



About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency. Today, divisions include: vacation rentals, real estate, owner management services, annual rentals and homeowner association services. Commitment to service, satisfaction and the North Myrtle Beach community are key areas of focus.



For information regarding vacation rentals, go to thomasbeachvacations.com or call 843-273-3001.



Angie Krall

(843) 273-3001



northmyrtlebeachvacations.com

Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services

843-273-3057



