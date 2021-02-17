Georgia Owned Fytiko Farms Positioned to Provide Highest Quality Low Dose THC to GA Residents

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fytiko Farms Press Release Share Blog

Request for license applications has generated substantial anticipation and interest among potential licensees and Fytiko Farms Georgia, co-owned by former Atlanta Braves’ player Andruw Jones, is positioned to provide the highest quality low THC oil to Georgia residents. Fytiko’s facility will be located in Turner County, GA.



“We are really looking forward to bringing high paying jobs to Turner County, with hopes of raising the standard of living for all Georgians living in Turner County, a Tier 1 county. We are ready to get to work growing, harvesting, processing and manufacturing high quality medical low THC oil and we will be honored to help extend medical cannabis in Georgia, and to do so as Georgians on behalf of Georgia,” explains Andruw Jones, widely acclaimed former Atlanta Braves player.



Georgia’s medical marijuana law allows certain qualified persons to legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of “low THC oil,” which is derived from the marijuana plant. It authorizes the Georgia Department of Public Health to issue a “Low THC Oil Registry Card” to qualified persons.



The benefits of low THC oil are undisputed and has been proven to kill cancer cells, act as a chronic pain & inflammation reliver, reduce & eliminates nausea and vomiting, act as an appetite stimulant, treat mental-health conditions, serve as an anti-spasmodic, provide relief for digestive health problems and more.



Fytiko Farms Georgia is a 100% Georgia owned and 50% minority owned company, has assembled the most talented cultivator (3rd generation horticulturist), international award winning extractors/processors, and laboratory that is the only FDA lab with a schedule one drug waiver to become a leader in this emerging category.



Key players include:



Humberto Izquierdo, Jr., Owner

Izquierdo boasts deep roots in Atlanta since 1988. His background began at Atlanta’s Swift Currie as an insurance defense litigator. Today he is founder of The Law Offices of Humberto Izquierdo, Jr., PC specializing in representing claimants following work injuries and plaintiffs suffering personal injuries and from day one he has been an advocate for the communities that have been largely unrepresented and ignored.



"I have seen first-hand the benefits of CBD and low dosage THC to family, friends and the Georgia community and want to ensure access here in Georgia. Undeniably, THC can provide relief to many conditions and at this moment Georgia residents do not have any access to it. Right now, they have to obtain in the black market here in Georgia or seek it out from states like Florida or Colorado," explains Humberto Izquierdo, Owner, Fytiko Farms Georgia.



Joe Dan Rogers, CEO

Joe Dan Rogers, a resident Georgian and serial entrepreneur, is a co-founder of Fytiko Farms, LLC, a 400-acre farm in Oklahoma that grows, processes and manufactures industrial hemp. Understanding the importance of the advocacy for medical use has been the driving factor in the creation of this company. Mr. Rogers knows first-hand the benefits which have helped his 10-year-old niece deal with severe developmental disorders. Rogers is an initial investor in the Harborside Dispensary in Desert Palm Springs, the only drive-thru dispensary and medicinal clinic in the state of California.



"I am honored to be a part of Fytiko Farms Georgia, an eminently qualified minority-owned company with a strong commitment to maintaining diversity among our workforce, and to be responsible environmental stewards," explains Joe Dan Rogers, CEO, Fytiko Farms Georgia.



Andruw Jones, Owner and CMO

Andruw Jones is one of the most celebrated Atlanta Braves Players of all time. Born in the Caribbean island nation of Curaco, Jones hit 368 home runs and had an incredible run of 10 consecutive Golden Glove Awards in an Atlanta Braves' uniform. He also became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series and is known as one of the greatest center fielders in Major League history. Jones is also a member of the Braves Hall Of Fame and heavily involved in his non-profits, AJ25 Foundation, which spearheads charitable events for underprivileged children and promotes continuing education and after-school activities for minors, with a focus on baseball, and Jaden Ladder, a foundation to assist survivors of domestic violence with life enriching post-shelter programs and support that builds confidence and fosters self-reliance.



Hannah Amick

678-488-2909



huffandco.com



