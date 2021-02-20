PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cosmo I&D Co., Ltd.

Cosmo I&D Co. Ltd., a PE Pipe Manufacturer, is Launching New Products of BF Fitting, EF Fitting, Ball Valves Through Continuous Research and Development


Established in 1987, COSMO I&D designs and manufactures polyethylene (PE) pipes, BF fittings, E/F fittings, ball valves, and construction tools based on years of expertise, and supplies them all over the world.

Sejong, Korea, South, February 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cosmo I&D is a global company that has been exporting to the United States for more than 10 years, as well as to Australia, China, Japan, the Middle East and Russia.

Polyethylene (PE) pipes are equipped with various joints and automated fusion equipment, where even unskilled workers can easily handle fusion work with simple training. Handling of polyethylene (PE) water pipes and gas pipes is easy, allowing rapid, trouble-free construction, and they do not corrode, so they can be used semi-permanently to lower maintenance costs.

The company is also fuller certified: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, CE, GB, TUV, NSF, KS, KC, KFI and G-Pass.

Cosmo I&D provides a total solution to product design and development, manufacturing and construction tools through continuous technology development that response to customer needs. With this in mind, the company produces and supplies customized products based on customer and market needs.

COSMO I&D's efforts to supply high-end products and thereby present new value to customers are expected to draw global attention.
Contact Information
Cosmo I&D Co. Ltd.
Hyunbum Shin
82-44-863-2337
Contact
www.cosmoind.com/

