Wolf Hill Group Places Tim Lawson as Chief Revenue Officer at RenPSG; Lawson Will Serve as Part of Company’s Executive Leadership Team

Lawson brings more than 15 years of experience building and enabling top-performing teams to RenPSG, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at R9B, a leading provider of advanced cyber threat hunting services and solutions, where he was responsible for all revenue-generating initiatives and teams. Prior to that, he served as Senior Director of Channel Sales and Marketing at Symantec, a global Fortune 500 cybersecurity company. Earlier in his career, Lawson served as Regional Vice President at Access Information Management, and Founder and President of Epic Design Studies.



“Tim Lawson brings a vast wealth of experience in sales, marketing, and product strategy across a range of enterprises to RenPSG, and he will be a valuable addition to its executive team,” said Wolf Hill Group Co-Founder Mike Mosunic.

“We are excited to welcome Tim to our leadership team as we position our company for deeper market engagement and continued revenue growth in the coming years,” said Joseph Fisher, RenPSG President and CEO. “Tim is a results-driven transformational executive who has built and managed many highly successful teams across several companies from startup to Fortune 500, and he believes strongly in our mission of powering the philanthropic economy.”



Lawson earned a B.S. in Marketing and a minor in Internet Marketing and Web Development from Stayer University, and completed an MBA program on Global Negotiations and International Sales Strategy at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.



About Wolf Hill Group

Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company, is a national executive search firm focused on cybersecurity. With more than 75 years of leadership recruitment experience among its founders, we excel at building leadership teams for family office investors, startups, venture capital and private equity. Our network of information security leaders are at the forefront of defending the cyberattacks running parallel to the growing vulnerability trends in quantum computing, cloud computing, IoT, OT, AI, machine learning, Big Data and analytics, online payment fraud, and social media. For more information about our services, visit https://wolfhillgroup.com or call 888-748-9220.



About RenPSG

Doug Gavel

617-429-4417



wolfhillgroup.com



