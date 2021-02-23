Multi-Million Dollar Indoor Sports Facility in St. Johns County Moves Forward

Press Releases Saint Johns Development Partners Press Release Share Blog

Saint Johns Development Partners, the team behind Sports Edge Athletics, an indoor/outdoor sports training complex (previously known as “Project Family”), is moving forward with Phase 1 of the project.





The first phase of the project will bring a cutting-edge outdoor sand facility called Sports Edge Beach. Sports Edge Beach will accommodate beach volleyball and sand soccer in addition to many other activities. With 10 full-size beach courts, concessions and entertainment, Sports Edge Beach will offer an exciting and fun experience for both serious athletes and community members.



“When the pandemic began, we felt very strongly about adjusting our plan to meet the needs of the community," said CEO and project visionary Lisa Davis. “Although we originally planned to construct the indoor facility first, we realized that the need for outdoor spaces was much greater and quickly pivoted our plans.”



Phase 2 of the Sports Edge complex will encompass the indoor facility featuring 8 volleyball courts, 4 basketball courts, batting cages, 2 separate multi-use turf fields, dedicated performance training facilities, fitness center and a sports themed café.



Sports Edge Athletics will anchor the 42-acre parcel located on Racetrack Road, east of Interstate 95 and West of U.S. 1.



The grand opening of Sports Edge Beach is slated for Spring 2021.



Della Wolfe

904-759-5804



www.thesportsedge.com



