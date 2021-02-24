Groundbreaking Debut of Hawkins-Welwood’s Award Winning Luxury Custom Homes in Southlake, Texas

Press Releases Hawkins-Welwood Homes Press Release Share Blog

Catering to both families and empty nesters, The Metairie offers high-quality homes on smaller lots, equipped with the latest technology and located in the exemplary Southlake/Carroll ISD. The community’s architecture is a blend of traditional European styles with current transitional details. Unique floor plans and elevations reflect innovative design finishes.



President John Hawkins explains, “The community has 20% sold presales. Construction is expected to begin in late March on three beautifully appointed homes as well as the model home. We expect that the model home will be available for tours in 2022.”



In addition to The Metairie in Southlake, Hawkins-Welwood’s custom homes can be found throughout the area’s most notable neighborhoods, including Park Cities, Preston Hollow, North Dallas, Plano and Glen Abbey. For 60 years Hawkins-Welwood has achieved outstanding success with integrity, customer service, and commitment.



Kelly Ongena

(972) 757-1870



www.hwhomes.com



