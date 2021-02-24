PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hawkins-Welwood Homes

Groundbreaking Debut of Hawkins-Welwood’s Award Winning Luxury Custom Homes in Southlake, Texas


Southlake, TX, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces a milestone opportunity to own a custom home at The Metairie, a new neighborhood in Southlake, Texas, averaging $1.6M. The Metairie is a beautiful addition to Southlake and a welcomed choice for those who prefer a luxury lifestyle, low-maintenance living and thoughtful design and architecture.

Catering to both families and empty nesters, The Metairie offers high-quality homes on smaller lots, equipped with the latest technology and located in the exemplary Southlake/Carroll ISD. The community’s architecture is a blend of traditional European styles with current transitional details. Unique floor plans and elevations reflect innovative design finishes.

President John Hawkins explains, “The community has 20% sold presales. Construction is expected to begin in late March on three beautifully appointed homes as well as the model home. We expect that the model home will be available for tours in 2022.”

In addition to The Metairie in Southlake, Hawkins-Welwood’s custom homes can be found throughout the area’s most notable neighborhoods, including Park Cities, Preston Hollow, North Dallas, Plano and Glen Abbey. For 60 years Hawkins-Welwood has achieved outstanding success with integrity, customer service, and commitment.

John Hawkins closed with, “We take pride in offering a wide selection of architecturally timeless luxury homes and are honored to announce that we are beginning building homes in The Metairie, a community concept that has not been available in Southlake until now.”
Contact Information
Hawkins-Welwood Homes
Kelly Ongena
(972) 757-1870
Contact
www.hwhomes.com

