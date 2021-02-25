Hotels Come Together in the Interest of Serving Truck Drivers

Easton, PA, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TruckerInn is a product of hotel operators whose primary interest is serving truck drivers. Daryon Hotels backed and sponsored this initiative by signing the hotels they manage onto the cause. Before they knew it, Hotels from all over wanted in offering rates from 10%-20% off their rooms to all truck drivers with a CDL ID. TruckerInn does not charge any commission to the hotels when individual truck drivers stay. They request the participating hotels transfer the savings to the truck drivers instead. For a list of participating hotels or to request your hotel be added visit www.truckerinn.com. When a hotel signs up they will receive a welcome package with a door window cling for their hotel.