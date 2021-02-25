PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Daryon Hotels International

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Daryon Hotels International: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Hotels Come Together in the Interest of Serving Truck Drivers


TruckerInn is a product of hotel operators whose primary interest is serving truck drivers. Daryon Hotels backed and sponsored this initiative by signing the hotels they manage onto the cause. Hotels from all over are now getting involved by offering 10%-20% off their rooms to all truck drivers.

Hotels Come Together in the Interest of Serving Truck Drivers
Easton, PA, February 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TruckerInn is a product of hotel operators whose primary interest is serving truck drivers. Daryon Hotels backed and sponsored this initiative by signing the hotels they manage onto the cause. Before they knew it, Hotels from all over wanted in offering rates from 10%-20% off their rooms to all truck drivers with a CDL ID. TruckerInn does not charge any commission to the hotels when individual truck drivers stay. They request the participating hotels transfer the savings to the truck drivers instead. For a list of participating hotels or to request your hotel be added visit www.truckerinn.com. When a hotel signs up they will receive a welcome package with a door window cling for their hotel.
Contact Information
Daryon Hotels International
Nicole Williams
917-426-9002
Contact
www.daryon.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daryon Hotels International
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help