Ba Organics Launches Sustainable Hemp Infused Vitamin Line Called Adaptoids

Ba Organics has released an innovative line of CBD nutraceuticals called Adaptoids. The wellness tablets are the first of it's kind to deliver accurate doses of hemp-derived cannabinoids and organic whole-fruits aimed at reducing stress and providing daily antioxidant support in one.





- Research suggests cannabinoids can reduce oxidative stress.



- Innovative dissolvable tablets enhance nutrient absorption and ease of use.



Ba Organics, a Washington based sustainable research company, has developed a vegan friendly way to ingest CBD and daily vitamins through a nutraceutical product line called Adaptoids. The products target stress and immunity with formulations including hemp-derived cannabinoids and organic fruit vitamins. The company's research supports cannabidiol’s effectivity as a modulator for the body’s ACE2 receptors, a known gateway for potential viral infection. The research also suggests hemp-derived compounds reduce oxidative-stress by utilizing the body's own endocannabinoid system which harmonizes immune cells across multiple systems inducing what the company calls, “immunoresonance.”



Adaptoids’ orally dissolvable tablets deliver their CBD vitamin formulations through the mouth’s mucosal membranes directly into the bloodstream, bypassing metabolism and nutrient loss in the liver, a major downside to other ingestible CBD products. Thanks to their dissolvable structure, Adaptoids can also be taken effectively anywhere without water and are a great alternative for those who take issue swallowing pills.



