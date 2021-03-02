How to Stop Sexual Assault in the Military - From Insiders Who Walked "In Her Boots"

"In Her Boots, Volume One, Sexual Assault Prevention and Recovery Strategies" was official released on February 18, 2021. Order now at www.inherboots.org or Amazon. Dallas, TX, March 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- “Women in the US military have been awaiting the promised 'culture change' for more than 45 years. Every cringe-worthy headline blaring the sexual assault scandals including Fort Hood, Lackland Air Force Base, and the Navy's Tail Hook, raised hope that something positive would come out of the tragedy,” according to retired Army Colonel Janice Dombi, who served for 33 years, including a tour as Associate Professor of History at the US Military Academy, West Point. Unfortunately, military sexual assault numbers still exceed 20,500 each year, according to the Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military FY2019. Dombi added, “While leaders wrestle with changing the military culture, we can wait no longer.” TF SASA, LLC, wrote "In Her Boots, Volume One, Sexual Assault Prevention and Recovery Strategies," to help women develop crucial life-skills needed to thrive in a male dominant profession. The authors, senior women and men veterans, initially came together in Iraq to provide military women with guidance, based on personal experience, to help them stand up for themselves. "In Her Boots" is a book that offers a different approach with candid, often a heart-wrenching discussion, for developing confidence and skills that will help women in all endeavors, especially combating sexual assault and harassment. The book is available on Amazon as a paperback or eBook. For book reviews and to meet the authors, go to https://www.inherboots.orgBook Reviews“The time is now for change in how we treat one another, and this manual delivers a compelling message and process to help our military and society to put an end to these crimes against our fellow Soldiers and Americans, regardless of gender. Until leaders make it a priority, our Nation is at risk.”- Major General Kendall Cox (Ret), U.S. Army"In Her Boots" is an approachable book outlining the behavioral patterns of sexual assault while offering preventive practices within the military and beyond. The incredible group of authors who came together to educate through their personal stories and share real-life examples of abuse have provided a comprehensive guide to further understand the psychology behind these patterns while offering practical tools applicable to women and leaders everywhere.”- SA Hatton, MSEd"In Her Boots, Volume One, Sexual Assault Prevention and Recovery Strategies" was official released on February 18, 2021. Order now at www.inherboots.org or Amazon.