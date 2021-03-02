Press Releases Georgetown Home Care Press Release Share Blog

Georgetown Home Care Announces Lowest Readmission and Rehospitalization Rate in Company History for 2020

Rates significantly lower than US national averages; Year over year decrease of 32% for readmissions; Success with every partner it works with





Georgetown Home Care’s hospital readmission rate for 2020 was 3.2 percent, a 32 percent drop year over year. GHC’s skilled nursing facility (SNF) rehospitalization rate was 0 percent in 2020. When compared to the US national averages, these results are remarkable. The US national readmission rate for hospitals in 2020 was 15.6 percent, the US national skilled nursing facility rehospitalization rate was 21.7 percent. Overall Georgetown Home Care has seen a significant decrease in the readmission rate with every partner hospital and SNF it works with, contributing to the great success GHC saw last year and continues to build on in 2021.



"2020 was truly a challenging year for everyone but especially those of us working in healthcare," said John Bradshaw, CEO of Georgetown Home Care. "The pandemic required all of us in the industry to collaborate even more than we already were. The lowering of our readmission numbers year over year once more, is a testament to how strong our partnerships with hospitals and skilled nursing facilities have become."



Georgetown Home Care knows that to have a significant impact on reducing preventable



Georgetown Home Care is the premier non-medical home care agency with offices in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Its mission is to ensure a better quality of life for elderly clients and their families by providing dependable and affordable care. Georgetown Home Care is a locally owned and operated company and is passionate about serving seniors and those in need with hourly and live-in home care services.



Jessica Salgado

202-333-3400



https://www.georgetownhomecare.com



