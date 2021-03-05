Western North Carolina Business First-Ever to Receive ACCT Accreditation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The French Broad Adventures Press Release Share Blog

The ACCT is an international trade association dedicated to standards, government relations, credentialing and professional development for members of the aerial adventure industry, such as ziplines, canopy tours, aerial adventure parks, and challenge courses, as well as the companies that design, build, inspect, train and review those aerial adventure courses. The ACCT accredits and certifies companies and individuals that demonstrate their competence and commitment to the ACCT standards. Up until 2020, accreditation was only available for those that built, inspected, and trained in the industry. But in July 2020, the ACCT launched the Operation Accreditation program, opening the door for operations like French Broad Adventures to demonstrate, prove and be recognized for their adherence to rigorous safety standards.



The process included:



- a structural inspection of the zipline canopy tour course

- a review of French Broad Adventures’ training program

- a thorough review of operations practices, including company philosophy and ethics

- administrative policies (such as risk management, course operation plans, insurance coverage, qualifications of persons making operational decisions, and inspection and maintenance strategies)

- human resources management

- staff competencies



It was an in-depth process designed to evaluate all aspects of the operation to ensure that FBA was meeting internationally recognized standards.



“This is a very big deal and a very big honor for us," said Korey Hampton, co-owner of French Broad Adventures. “We are, as always, committed to combining experienced guides, excellent customer service, and exceptional outdoor adventures to create incomparable memories for our valued guests. Now we can say that we stand out as literally the first company to be recognized on an international level for operational excellence. We would like to thank all of our amazing staff, guides, and managers because they are the reason that we are so good at what we do.”



Operation Accreditation benefits the industry, organization, and staff being reviewed and potential guests by:



- Elevating professionalism

- Providing accountability of the organization through ongoing quality review

- Identifying a list of accredited organizations

- Recognizing the commitment of accredited organizations towards industry excellence

- Creating a benchmark for authorities having jurisdiction regarding operation quality

- Providing awareness of ACCT and its services



For more information about the program, including details about how to apply, visit: https://www.acctinfo.org/page/OperationAccreditation



About French Broad Adventures



French Broad Adventures (FBA) is an outdoor recreation company providing whitewater rafting, ziplining, canyoneering, and climbing wall activities. FBA is owned by the Hampton Family, who began their career in the outdoor industry more than thirty years ago on the rivers of the southeast. After working as professional raft guides and managing other rafting companies for many years, they opened their own company in 2002. A year later, they merged with two other rafting companies, including the venerable French Broad Rafting Company, taking over for retiring owners Ron and Sandy West. Continuing the tradition of their family-owned, locally-focused business, the Hamptons grew French Broad Rafting every year and eventually became the largest outfitter on the French Broad River. Their reputation in the industry is bolstered by the high level of expertise that comes with having such a veteran staff (many of the river guides on staff have been with the company for decades), as well as their focus on the personal experience and outstanding customer service you’d expect from a small business. In addition to running a successful whitewater rafting business for twenty years, the Hamptons have added a ten-line zipline canopy tour with a sky bridge and treehouse, canyoneering trips, and a climbing wall to the list of awesome adventures available at FBA. They have even gotten into the film industry as whitewater and mountain safety coordinators on set. For reservations and more information, please visit: www.FrenchBroadAdventures.com



About ACCT



The Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT) is an international trade association dedicated to standards, government relations, credentialing, professional development, and advancement of its members. ACCT is an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited standards developer for the global challenge course, aerial adventure park, canopy tour, and zip line industry. Its diverse membership is comprised of individuals, operators, vendors, businesses, and other stakeholders.



Photos that accompany this press release are available at: https://www.frenchbroadrafting.com/march-2021-press-release/



Publicity Contact & Interview Requests:

Korey C. Hampton

Brandi Hand

828-785-6243



https://www.frenchbroadrafting.com/



