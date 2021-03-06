Luminit Government Services Names Dr. Lev Sadovnik CEO

Press Releases Luminit Government Services Press Release Share Blog

The aerospace industry veteran and expert in optics and RF research brings over 40 years of experience in developing innovative technologies for government agencies.





“We’re excited to have Dr. Sadovnik as on board with our team,” comments Dr. Engin Arik, President & CEO of Luminit, the parent company of LGS. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and understands our goals to deliver innovative products and technologies to numerous government agencies.”



Dr. Sadovnik has served in positions from Senior Scientist through VP of Technology and is the co-inventor of 40 patents and co-author of 60 publications. A co-founder of WaveBand Corporation (acquired by Sierra Nevada Corporation), Dr. Sadovnik spearheaded a radical new way to steer and scan microwave and millimeter wave beams.



Torrance, CA, March 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Luminit Government Services (LGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Luminit LLC that serves aerospace and defense customers, has appointed Lev Sadovnik as Chief Executive Officer. A PhD in Electrical Engineering with a focus on Optics and Signal Processing, Dr. Sadovnik has extensive experience working with aerospace contractors and government agencies and is responsible for more than 40 SBIR contracts funded by DoD, NASA, DOE, NSF and NIH.

Contact Information Luminit

Mary Ann Giorgio

310-320-1066

www.luminitco.com

Mary Ann Giorgio

310-320-1066



www.luminitco.com



