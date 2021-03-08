Church Hill Classics® Selected as Official Frame Vendor for Daughters of American Revolution

Press Releases Church Hill Classics Press Release Share Blog

“As a U.S.-based manufacturer and certified woman-owned business, we are honored to be chosen as the official frame vendor for Daughters of the American Revolution. Volunteers dedicate millions of hours to secure the future of our beautiful country, bettering education for younger generations,” says Lucie Voves, Founder & CEO of Church Hill Classics. “I’m a champion of female innovators and community leaders, so collaborating with an organization encouraging women to be leaders in their communities and throughout the nation aligns perfectly Church Hill Classics.”



Founded in 1890 with the mission of advocacy for the preservation and education of American history, the Daughters of the American Revolution is made up of 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. It was formed in Washington, D.C. by a group of pioneering women seeking an outlet to express patriotic feelings, without being discriminated or excluded because of their gender. Women 18 years old or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background.



A ten-time Inc. 5000 Award recipient, Church Hill Classic was founded by Voves in 1991 as a home-based business, offering limited edition artwork of college campuses in the Northeast from her basement workshop. Nearly 30 years later, the Connecticut-based company is now the trusted leader in the diploma frame category.



For more information, please go to www.diplomaframe.com, email Jodie@diplomaframe.com or call (800) 477-9005.



About Church Hill Classics

Church Hill Classics®, known online as diplomaframe.com, manufactures custom diploma frames, certificate frames, award frames, and photo frames for thousands of colleges and universities, high schools, honor societies, the U.S. Military, professional associations, corporate clients, and prestigious business recognition programs, including the Inc. 5000 Awards. Products are offered through its e-commerce site at diplomaframe.com™ or through its partner affiliates. Church Hill Classics is a certified woman-owned business founded in 1991 by its CEO, Lucie Voves. The Connecticut-based company has made Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Business list ten times and sponsors the annual Frame My Future Scholarship Contest. More information on Church Hill Classics can be found at



About National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Monroe, CT, March 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Church Hill Classics®, the leading U.S. manufacturer of officially licensed frames for colleges and universities, professional associations, and the U.S. Military, announced its partnership with Daughters of American Revolution, a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to the preservation of history, education and patriotism. Church Hill Classics will be responsible for producing officially licensed Daughters of American Revolution membership certificate frames.

Jodie Adolfson

800-477-9005



https://diplomaframe.com



