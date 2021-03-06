PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Grant Fonda

Press Release
"The House That Rob Built" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Music by Grant Fonda Now Available


Los Angeles, CA, March 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Family Theater Productions and Grant Fonda Productions released "The House That Rob Built" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Grant Fonda digitally on March 5. Directed by Jonathan Cipiti and Megan Harrington, the award-winning sports documentary is available to rent or purchase on all major digital platforms.

From Family Theater Productions, The House That Rob Built tells the story of Robin Selvig, the pioneering coach for the University of Montana’s Lady Griz basketball team. Selvig is considered one of the top all women's basketball coaches ever with 865 victories.

The intimate and visceral score was recorded at Scott Frankfurt Studio in Woodland Hills and features a string quartet, voice, and the traditional Swedish musical instrument the Nyckelharpa. Fonda collaborated closely with Score Engineer and Mixer Scott Frankfurt to infuse actual basketball sounds into some of the tracks in order to blur the lines between sound design and soundtrack.

“Rejoining the creative team for The House That Rob Built helmed by Megan Harrington and Jon Cipiti felt a lot like coming home to old friends,” said Fonda. “The level of creativity between the three of us makes collaboration a dream on every project. Megan and Jon's trust in their team allowed me to take big risks in creating an unusual palette and a bold score for our third project together. The soundtrack is rarely timid and always has something to say.”

The House That Rob Built Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

The House That Rob Built

All I Dreamt ABout

Play Like a Girl

Title IX

Identity

Capitol of Basketball

Psycho Coach

Resilient

Coach Dad

The Most Intense Basketball You've Ever Seen

Better

Leann

Wins and Losses

The Bobcat Rivalry

Grit and Hustle

Montana Original

Strong

To download or stream The House That Rob Built Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify visit: https://linktr.ee/grantfonda
Contact Information
Gidget PR
Kelly Wilson
(818) 850-0244
Contact
gidgetpr.com

