"The House That Rob Built" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Music by Grant Fonda Now Available

From Family Theater Productions, The House That Rob Built tells the story of Robin Selvig, the pioneering coach for the University of Montana’s Lady Griz basketball team. Selvig is considered one of the top all women's basketball coaches ever with 865 victories.



The intimate and visceral score was recorded at Scott Frankfurt Studio in Woodland Hills and features a string quartet, voice, and the traditional Swedish musical instrument the Nyckelharpa. Fonda collaborated closely with Score Engineer and Mixer Scott Frankfurt to infuse actual basketball sounds into some of the tracks in order to blur the lines between sound design and soundtrack.



“Rejoining the creative team for The House That Rob Built helmed by Megan Harrington and Jon Cipiti felt a lot like coming home to old friends,” said Fonda. “The level of creativity between the three of us makes collaboration a dream on every project. Megan and Jon's trust in their team allowed me to take big risks in creating an unusual palette and a bold score for our third project together. The soundtrack is rarely timid and always has something to say.”



The House That Rob Built Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:



The House That Rob Built



All I Dreamt ABout



Play Like a Girl



Title IX



Identity



Capitol of Basketball



Psycho Coach



Resilient



Coach Dad



The Most Intense Basketball You've Ever Seen



Better



Leann



Wins and Losses



The Bobcat Rivalry



Grit and Hustle



Montana Original



Strong



Contact Information Gidget PR

Kelly Wilson

(818) 850-0244

gidgetpr.com

Kelly Wilson

(818) 850-0244



gidgetpr.com



