BoutiqueHotels.me, a Daryon Hotels Project


Easton, PA, March 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Daryon Hotels International's latest project is BoutiqueHotels.me, the slogan is simply "Because it is my Boutique Hotel."

Daryon Hotels International's newest project will use current GDS systems to list numerous boutique hotels for free on their site BoutiqueHotels.me. The long-term objective of this project is to promote and enhance the services of select boutique hotels.

The era of cook-cutter hotels is not over, but independent boutique hotels are becoming increasingly more popular. The quality of service in boutique hotels is the sole reason for their success.

This is one of Daryon Hotels International's many projects/initiatives with the focus on increasing business to hotels and helping give resources to hotel owners and managers. Helping communities, serving people, and supporting hotels is what DHI stands for.
